Analysis |
Just as America Forcefully Rejects Trump, Israel Doubles Down on Trumpism
With the United States and Israel moving in such different directions politically, hard questions arise about what shared values these two old allies still have in common
With Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia on Tuesday, the U.S. midterm elections are finally over and the verdict is clear: The United States has forcefully rejected the hateful and conspiratorial politics of former President Donald Trump.
