Ben-Gvir’s Party Asked to ‘Reshape’ Temple Mount Status Quo, Netanyahu Outright Refused
Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount is officially forbidden. But in practice, the police allow quiet prayer by Jews in the eastern corner of the Temple Mount, far from the al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock
A representative from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party demanded to discuss changing the status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem by allowing Jews to pray at the holy site, but incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the demand outright, sources privy to details of the coalition negotiations told Haaretz.
