Smotrich Can’t Annex the West Bank, So He Annexed the Defense Establishment

The best minds are now trying to fathom the essence of the coalition agreement signed between Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, in order to guess what the already-complex reality in the occupied territories, consisting of patchwork solutions for an ongoing criminal situation, will look like now.

The direction is clear: The settlers are completing the annexation of the defense establishment as a continuation of the trend on the ground, as expressed in the latest incidents in Hebron.

It’s clear to everyone that Smotrich knows what he’s doing, and that he’s come to the negotiations with a list of precise demands which is not understood by the average citizen, even a right-wing one, who is indifferent to the fate of the settlements.

In 2015, Moshe Kahlon came to the Ministry of Finance with a list of organizations and units he wanted to include under his authority in order to combat surging housing prices. Smotrich is entering the same ministry, but his toolbox is relevant to the Defense Ministry, where he will place a settlers’ czar beholden to him. His demands are intended to normalize the settlements, including the wild outposts, and attain control over every power juncture that’s relevant to their lives. If anyone had any doubts up to now, they had better put them to rest.

The Civil Administration and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories are not bodies representing the interests of the state or the army as opposed to the needs of the settlers. These bodies work for the settlers and are under their responsibility.

However, without detracting from the gravity of this situation, one should remember that the twisted agreement between Religious Zionism and Likud is no more than one more addition to the lawbreaking complex Israel has constructed in the territories, and that it too does not change the basic situation in which the West Bank is not part of Israel.

Even the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, led by extremists such as Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, is not talking about annexation, which would obviate all the relevant clauses in the coalition agreement, starting with the establishment of a legal advisory system which is more amenable to the interests of the settlers, on to the establishment of a body called the “settlement authority,” and culminating in the transfer of Israeli law to the West Bank under the guise of military decrees signed by generals.

One should not suspect Smotrich, who in his youth disparaged the system of “one more hill, one more goat,” espoused by the earlier generation of settlers, of not being an adherent of annexation. Netanyahu too, who is indifferent to anything that is unconnected to his personal survival, also tried in the past to advance some form of annexation during the tenure of the moonstruck Trump.

Despite all this, Israel, even when led by Smotrich and Netanyahu, is not dreaming of an annexation which would put an end to all the tricks and sophistry, since it wants to avoid provoking a dramatic incident on the international scene.

This is the way things stand: Internally, Israel has sold off the army and judicial system to the settlers. Externally, it still maintains the perception that the territories are a deposit it received for a limited time, until an agreement is reached with the Palestinians. The interesting question is how the American administration, which opposed Smotrich’s appointment, will respond to the deepening of this contradiction.