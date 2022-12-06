Netanyahu's Gift to the Far-right Could Turn Israel Into an International Pariah

The coalition agreement between the Likud and Religious Zionism parties may have some ramifications in addition to awarding nearly unlimited powers in the territories to an extremist coalition partner with a distinct ideological agenda.

The deal puts Israel in the position of increased friction with the international community that could lead to irreversible steps against it. These are measures that Israeli governments in the past, including those led by Benjamin Netanyahu, did everything possible to avoid.

The coalition agreement, like some of his other undertakings since his November election victory, asks whether Netanyahu is indeed willing to pay any price in order to achieve his overriding goal – putting an end to the legal proceedings against him.

On the other hand, could it be that Netanyahu has really crossed lines and now belongs to the school of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, which holds that inflaming the Palestinian front will ensure the settlement enterprise for the ages?

If until now it was possible to believe that the first explanation was correct, Netanyahu’s recent actions can only make you scratch your head. It's just hard to believe that such a knowledgeable and experienced politician doesn’t adequately realize what army officers and legal experts understand about the deal.

Open gallery view Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week in Jerusalem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Over the past 55 years, Israel has succeeded in avoiding international sanctions being imposed on it despite its keeping control of the West Bank for such a prolonged period. This is because it was able to create a semblance of a functioning legal system.

Israel presented the Civil Administration, which in practice administers the territories (and since the withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, only the West Bank) as a professional and apolitical body subordinate to the army.

In reality, the Civil Administration acted according to political directive, and often it seemed like its senior officials were serving the twin goals of expanding the settlements and perpetuating the occupation. But toward the international community, Israel made sure to project the image of a proper administrative and legal regime that respects international law.

This impression – a false one in the eyes of many – was aided by the supervision of the Supreme Court, which is still highly respected abroad, even though in lawsuits concerning the territories it ruled in favor of the state in the great majority of cases.

The defense establishment worked closely with the military prosecutors and generally took into account international treaties and rules. Israel said it took responsibility for the welfare of all the residents of the territories under its control, Israelis and Palestinians alike, and didn’t operate two separate justice systems for the two populations.

The bottom line was that this was merely a temporary solution, until a permanent settlement was reached with the Palestinians. Israel complies with the rules, so there is no reason for the international community to interfere. The Palestinians protested and the world grumbled, but in practice the system worked and served its purpose for successive Israeli governments of all political stripes.

Now, with the new coalition agreement, the cat is out of the bag. The settlers openly control the levers of the settlement enterprise. Netanyahu has given them a blank check, even if he takes the trouble every few days to send out reassuring messages in English to the U.S. media.

Open gallery view MK Orit Strock last month in the Knesset. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The main concern that has emerged in the public debate is the clause in the coalition pact stating that Religious Zionism will be involved in choosing the head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, an officer with the rank of major general, and the head of the Civil Administration in the West Bank, a brigadier general.

This represents a deliberate break in the chain of command in the same way that Netanyahu agreed to put the Border Police in the West Bank under the control of the new National Security Ministry, headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir.

But no less important is the decision to let Bezalel Smotrich and his associates to appoint legal advisers “from among our own”. These are 23 civilian lawyers who will be employed by the Civil Administration under the Religious Zionist-affiliated minister in the Defense Ministry, who in practice will control all government activity in the territories.

This is not a cosmetic change. Smotrich and the person who will be named to the post on his behalf, Orit Strock, are serious. They aren't playing games. They have a detailed plan for how to erase the Green Line and bring about a new reality east of it.

The appointment of lawyers is especially significant because, just like the decision to allow ministers to hire and fire legal advisers at will, it replaces professionals (in this case military prosecutors) with political appointees with a clear ideology.

Israel is playing with fire. It creates an opening for the Palestinian Authority, which sees the international institutions as a promising arena, perhaps the only relevant one, where it can engage in political struggle against the occupation.

Open gallery view Israeli defense forces and Palestinians last week in Hebron. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The International Criminal Court is already examining whether the settlements constitute a crime under international law. Later this month, the UN General Assembly will get a legal opinion on whether Israel has effectively annexed the territories in violation of international law. In the meantime, the first sign of things to come occurred on Tuesday when the Al-Jazeera television network filed a lawsuit against Israel in the ICC over the killing of its journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin last May.

Netanyahu, who over the years has emptily promised that the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar would be evacuated and that annexation would be coming, is now acting in an entirely different manner.

The question is whether we have here a trial balloon that’s has inflated n in order to get a deal with centrist parties (“Stop the trial, and I’ll dump Smotrich from the government”), or he's engaged in a much deeper process that will lead to an international, legal and political crisis and even to an escalation of a military conflict in the territories.