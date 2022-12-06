Israel's outgoing justice minister, Gideon Sa'ar, called on President Isaac Herzog to reject an expected request by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu for an extension of time to form a new government. In a tweet on Tuesday, Sa'ar claimed that Netanyahu already has the required majority support in parliament to form a government. Any request to Herzog for an extension of time would therefore be a "deceptive" act designed to pass controversial legislation before Netanyahu's new government is sworn in, Sa'ar alleged.

The mandate that the president gave to Netanyahu to form a government expires at the end of the day on Sunday. A request for an additional 14 days would be "personal and problematic" – aimed at passing laws that would be tailored to serve the interests of a specific individual, Sa'ar tweeted. "That's not why the president was given the authority by law for an extension," wrote Sa'ar, the leader of the National Unity party.

President Herzog tapped Netanyahu after Likud and a bloc of other right-wing parties that had pledged to support a new government under his leadership increased their representation in parliament in the November 1 election.

The mention of legislation serving the interest of a particular individual is, at least in part, an apparent reference to legislation that would pave the way to have Shas party leader Arye Dery appointed as interior minister. Dery was convicted earlier this year in a plea agreement after being charged with tax evasion, in which he was fined and given a suspended prison sentence.

The Basic Law on the Government bars anyone sentenced to a prison sentence from serving as a cabinet minister for seven years, unless the chairman of the Central Elections Committee issues a finding that the offense does not involve moral turpitude.

On Monday, Likud announced that it had made significant progress in the formation of an incoming coalition government and that the required 61 signatures of Knesset members had been collected to replace outgoing Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy next Monday. Likud Knesset member Yoav Kish, who chairs the Knesset Arrangement's Committee, acknowledged that generally the speaker is replaced when a new government is sworn in, but he said that the appointment of a new speaker "is designed to advance legislation that would make it possible for people convicted and given a suspended sentence to serve as cabinet ministers," essentially bypassing the election committee chairman.

At a committee meeting on Tuesday, Kish announced that he would seek a vote on the convening of a special panel that would work to amend the Basic Law on the Government so that it clearly does not apply to suspended sentences. Kish said the panel would consist of nine members of the future governing coalition and eight members of the opposition.

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir, right, and Israel Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai meeting last month. Credit: Itay Ron

He also asked for a vote on the establishment of a special panel to change the police regulation to meet the demands of the far-right leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to make the force subordinate to the national security minister, a position that Ben-Gvir is expected to fill. The second special panel would have 13 members, including six from the opposition, Kish said.