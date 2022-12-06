Three Likud lawmakers on Tuesday filed a petition with Israel's Attorney General calling to launch an investigation against Haaretz and journalist Raviv Drucker, who wrote an op-ed calling Israelis to take to the streets to protest Benjamin Netanyahu and his incoming right-wing coalition's policy.

Members of Knesset Shlomo Karhi, Amir Ohana and Galit Distal Atbaryan initiated the complaint after an op-ed by Drucker entitled "Yes to a mass protest, the kind this land has never seen" appeared in the Hebrew edition of Haaretz on Monday.

The op-ed included a photograph of a toppled golden statue of Netanyahu from 2016.

A golden, toppled statue placed at Tel Aviv's Habima Square by artist Itai Zalait, in 2016. Credit: Tomer Applebaum

"We have reached out to you with a heavy and thoughtful heart… investigating a media outlet on the issue of political expression is an extreme and complex act, with a chilling effect on freedom of press," the lawmakers noted in their letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The lawmakers added, however, that Haaretz and Drucker "fill the air with fumes of fuel, and who knows which madman will light the spark. We are living in dangerous times, and to protect democracy from such dangers, there are state institutions that are responsible for law enforcement."

In their complaint, the lawmakers claimed that Haaretz's reputation and circulation as a mainstream newspaper presents a "real possibility" of inciting violence.

"Haaretz has masses of readers. Most of them are sensible and law-abiding, even if they are disappointed by the outcome of the last elections. However, from a statistical point of view, it is almost inevitable that there are a handful of hotheads who might see the photograph of a toppled golden statue of Netanyahu and be moved to cation."

Haaretz issued a statement saying: "Raviv Drucker called in his op-ed for a mass protest against the anti-democratic moves planned by the incoming government. Freedom of demonstration is not only legal in Israel (at least for now), but also a fundamental right in any democracy… We completely reject the unfounded complaint to the Attorney General, whose sole purpose is to silence the press and public criticism."

In 2016, Israel channel 13 broadcasted a story by Drucker, revealing the recordings that show how the telecom tycoon Shaul Elovich and his wife pressured for favorable television coverage of then Prime Minister Netanyahu. Following the broadcast, Netanyahu said that Drucker should be arrested and jailed. He has later retracted his statement.