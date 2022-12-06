Lapid, Gantz Slam Netanyahu for Handing Far-right Lawmakers Control Over Education

Israel's outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday slammed the recent coalition deals signed between Likud and its far-right allies that handed them several powers over the country's school system traditionally under the purview of the Education Ministry.

Speaking at an emergency meeting organized by outgoing Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, Lapid accused Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu of planning to dismantle the education system as well as the Israeli army and the Civil Administration, which oversees construction, infrastructure and security coordination in the West Bank.

"What does it say about our future that the education system will be run by people who believe in conversion therapy, messianic ideologies, that women should return to the kitchen and that if you're not Jewish you're a second-class citizen," Lapid said.

The emergency meeting was convened in response to recent coalition deals signed between Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right leaders, which have consigned many of the incoming education minister's responsibilities to far-right and ultra-Orthodox lawmakers, including authority over the state-religious school system and programming in public schools.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu and Avi Maoz following the signing of the coalition deal between their parties, in November. Credit: Noam's Spokesperson

"Our children's education will be dominated by the most radical and dangerous aspects of Israeli society," Lapid said, arguing that Netanyahu is aware of this but "gave them everything without ever stopping to think what it means for the future of the country" due to his criminal trial.

Netanyahu’s Likud party has so far agreed to transfer the unit for external educational programs and the advancement of joint programs in the Education Ministry, including its budget and staff, to the responsibility of the division in the Prime Minister’s Office that that will be headed by Noam leader Avi Maoz as a deputy minister.

Open gallery view Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Jusitce Minister Gideon Sa'ar at the Knessetm, today. Credit: Emil Salman

Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who was also present at the conference, criticized the transfer of power over public's schools external programming to Maoz as well and called him an "anti-educational figure."

Netanyahu's coalition deal struck with Religious Zionism on Sunday further excised several powers from the Education Ministry's purview. The ministry's Jewish Culture unit, which generally commands a budget upwards of 100 million shekels towards public programming, will also come under the Settlement Affairs Ministry, which is being renamed the National Missions Ministry.

Religious Zionism will further receive almost exclusive authority in determining the members of the education council overseeing the state-religious education system, which outlines education policy in government-managed religious schools. The council has the authority to dismiss school inspectors, principles and teachers working in schools under their purview.

Earlier this week, more than 200 school principals signed a petition on Saturday protesting the transfer of the external programming unit to Maoz.

Jewish and Arab principals from the state education system said that they oppose Maoz's "racist, homophobic, dark and extreme views that divide and harm entire communities and broad identities in Israeli society."

A number of local government officials also voiced opposition Friday to the deal struck on Thursday with Maoz, including Herzliya Mayor Moshe Fadlon, who promised that "The education of our children will continue to be an education for pluralism, values and love of the land."