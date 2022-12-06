Israeli Police After Individuals Without Permits Draw Guns, Use Pepper Spray in Arrests

Israel Police and Border Police forces arrested three people Monday evening at a restaurant in the predominantly Arab Israeli city of Baka al-Garbiyeh, including the restaurant's owner, using drawn guns and pepper spray during the arrest.

The police officers had arrived at the scene to detain individuals residing in Israel without a permit. Among those arrested was a resident of the Palestinian city of Tul Karm who was in the country without a permit.

The officers who carried out the arrests claimed that they did so because they were attacked by the restaurant's owner. According to the police statement, the officers entered the establishment and detained the Tul Karm resident, after which the owner arrived and began rioting and attacking the forces.

Dozens of residents then arrived at the scene and began rioting and attacking the police officers during the confrontation, according to police.

"Border Police forces attacked my brother when they surrounded his restaurant," Abu Mokh, the brother of the restaurant owner who was arrested, told Haaretz. "The manner in which they entered the restaurant, with guns drawn, was threatening and provocative. What do you expect from a person when you enter his restaurant full of customers with weapons drawn?"

"For a moment I thought he would be shot like the man in Hawara," Abu Mokh said. "I tried to calm my brother down so they wouldn't hurt him. But this is a very serious case and it seems that all this bullying is starting to pick up momentum."