Israeli Army Chief Says Won't Let Politicians Determine Military Appointments

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said in closed conversations on Monday that he will not permit any politician – except the defense minister – to appoint senior military officers or to move responsibility for the West Bank Border Police away from the military.

It emerged during recent discussions in the Israel Defense Forces that no one had updated the army officials on the changes regarding the transfer of certain Defense Ministry powers to the Finance Ministry, soon to be headed by Religious Zionism party chair Bezalel Smotrich.

Smotrich and Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu agreed in their coalition negotiations that Religious Zionism will be given the authority to appoint the Coordinator of Government Operations in the Territories – an officer in the General Staff of the IDF. The party will also have a say in the process of selecting the head of the Civil Administration. Both appointments are to be made in coordination and agreement with the defense minister and the chief of staff, who currently makes these appointments, as well as with the prime minister.

IDF Chief of Staff-designate Herzl Halevi shares Kochavi's position and intends to object to transferring the Border Police to the Public Security Ministry, which is to be renamed the National Security Ministry under a coalition agreement with Otzma Yehudit. The agreement struck between the party and Likud gives Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben-Gvir the new National Security Ministry, with control over the 18 Border Police units currently operating in the West Bank, removing a significant force from the army.

Earlier Monday it was announced that former senior officials in the Civil Administration expressed concern over the transfer of responsibility for the Coordination of Government Operations in the Territories and for the Civil Administration to the cabinet minister from the Religious Zionism party in the Defense Ministry, saying the move would directly affect national security.

Additionally, the former officials and jurists who spoke with Haaretz said that transferring the office of the legal adviser in the Civil Administration to the Defense Ministry could harm the Palestinian population in the West Bank.