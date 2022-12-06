Former PM Bennett Surprises Netanyahu Loyalists With Major Defamation Lawsuits

Describing social media attacks against him as an existential threat to the state of Israel, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has launched a legal campaign against his critics, forcing one journalist to apologize or face a defamation trial and suing a right-wing activist for accusing him of embezzlement.

The latest salvo in Bennett’s war against his critics came on Monday when he filed a half million shekel ($146,904) defamation suit against right-wing activist Yigal Malka in response to claims that he had stolen tens of millions of shekels in state funds.

Malka, who rejected Bennett’s demand that he delete a series of critical tweets, is likely to be only the first in a series of critics facing legal action. According to the Ynet news site, Bennett has “established a small and efficient team of network investigators and lawyers who mapped all the slanderous statements directed at him and his family.”

Monday’s lawsuit follows on the heels of last Thursday’s public apology by Yair Levy, a reporter for the ultra-Orthodox news site Behadrei Haredim, who publicly repudiated his prior criticism of Bennett and agreed to pay ten thousand shekels ($2,935) in damages following receipt of a legal letter objecting to his claim that the former prime minister had used taxpayer money to renovate his Ra’anana home.

“As prime minister, I refrained from engaging in slander because I thought it was my job to absorb it,” Bennett, who is donating the settlement to charity, tweeted in response to Levy’s apology.

“But I understand now that there is no choice: The issue is not Bennett but the future of our country and its very existence. We must turn off the poison machines that contaminate the lives of all of us.”

According to a report in the Makor Rishon newspaper, outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz is considering a similar campaign against his critics.

In its coverage of Levy’s apology, Behadrei Haredim reported that it had learned that Bennett is preparing warning letters and possible lawsuits against “a long list of journalists and network activists and for this purpose Bennett is employing lawyers and investigators.”

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair attacked Bennett over the suits, implying that they would reveal wrongdoing by his father’s former political ally.

“Is Bennett aware that as part of his lawsuits he will go on the witness stand and be forced to answer (under oath!) the questions of the defendant's lawyer about everything that happened in the last year at his house in Ra'anana and all the costs there,” he asked on Twitter.

“Maybe even a few questions about the issue of Jewish Home finances from his time as party chairman?”

The younger Netanyahu was himself convicted of libeling a journalist in 2020 and is currently in the midst of a sexual harassment suit against him for social media ports about a former lawmaker.