Ex-Civil Administration Officials Warn Smotrich Deal Will Hurt West Bank Security

Former Civil Administration officials expressed concern Monday on the coalition deal struck between Likud and Religious Zionism that would hand MK Bezalel Smotrich greater authority over West Bank settlements, warning that the move would have a direct impact on security.

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu reached a deal with Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich on Monday to hand the latter's party the power to name the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) as well as the head of the Civil Administration – positions with significant influence over civilian life in the West Bank.

Ex-Civil Administration officials and jurists who spoke with Haaretz explained that moving responsibility over legal counseling from the Civil Administration to a Religious Zionism minister in the Defense Ministry could hurt the Palestinian population.

Additionally, the Likud-Religious Zionism deal will create a situation in which the head of the army’s Central Command – the sovereign in the West Bank – will be subordinate to the army, and thus to the Defense Minister, while the Civil Administration will answer to a representative from the Religious Zionism minister in the Defense Ministry – even though from a legal standpoint the Civil Administration derives its authority from the head of the army’s Central Command.

A former top Civil Administration official referred to the splitting of the defense minister role within the framework of the agreement and explained that this could lead to a lack of coordination between the actions of the administration and the military.

“Every action in the West Bank has a direct impact on security, and lack of coordination will lead to significant conflict,” he said. He pointed to the decision to build a structure at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, which will now come under the jurisdiction of Smotrich, even though this issue has security ramifications.

“There is no doubt that what Smotrich is aiming at is a process of annexation,” said the official. He added that the subordination of the Civil Administration to a Religious Zionism minister at the Defense Ministry is part of a more general move to split up the administration, as Smotrich intends to do. Thus, security coordination regarding Palestinians will remain under the army’s purview, whereas dealing with Israelis living in the West Bank will move into civilian hands.

Open gallery view The Civil Administration building in the West Bank, in July. Credit: Amira Hass

“All the authority lies in the hands of the head of Central Command,” said Ilan Paz, a former head of the Civil Administration. “If responsibility is given to a minister at the defense ministry, will he convene the chief of staff for meetings in his office? Will he and the head of Central Command come to him? Let’s say he decides to demolish illegal buildings, and Central Command has its own priorities. If the minister proceeds independently, that’s a recipe for chaos. When there is chaos, two days later there’s a terror attack, since this is the rawest exposed nerve – [Palestinian] land and settlements.”

“You’re taking the most sensitive army unit and subordinating it to a sectorial political party whose only interests – and we’ve seen this during the coalition negotiations – are sectorial,” adds Paz. “Smotrich wanted to become defense minister not to attack Iran but to free up more land and to build more for the settlers, not for anything else.”

Most experts Haaretz spoke with warned against rescinding the independence of legal counseling in the West Bank, which is part of the agreement calling for removing legal counseling from the Civil Administration – specifically from a body called the “Judea and Samaria legal counsel – and transferring it to the defense establishment’s legal counsel.

“The Judea and Samaria legal counseling service works to protect a population that is protected by international law,” said a former senior official. “Now, you’re hiring a separate legal counselor who will work more for his client and less for justice.”

Open gallery view Chairman of the Yesha Council at a demonstration in Rosh Ha’ayin, in October. Credit: Moti Milrod

A group of jurists who specialize in international law and occupation legalities have been following the dismantling of the Civil Administration. They told Haaretz that the coalition agreement points to a formal annexation of the West Bank and the intent to impose an apartheid regime over it.

“That’s the significance of transferring administrative and organizational authority as stipulated in the agreement, and the meaning of the appointment of senior legal advisers by politicians and the cancelation of the independence of legal counseling with regard to the territories at state and military prosecutorial agencies, putting legal counselors under direct control of politicians, along with the establishment of an independent settler mechanism. We stress that both annexation and apartheid are prohibited by international law,” wrote jurists Dr. Ronit Levin-Schnor, Dr. Yael Barda, Dr. Tamar Megiddo and Prof. Itamar Mann.

Dr. Levin-Schnor is a former deputy legal adviser for Judea and Samaria who dealt with land issues. She said that the Civil Administration currently receives legal counsel from a non-political body, but this will change with the new coalition agreement.

“The current Judea and Samaria legal counselor has no political affinity; it’s an independent system operating under the military advocate general. This is the essence of legal counseling in the territories, and the fact that it’s a military echelon that’s unconnected to the political one allows one to view the legal counselor as a representative of the occupied population, based on international law.” The counselor gives advice on approving building permits, the status of land, protection of private land, declaration of state lands, etc.

The Association of Civil Rights in Israel has published a position paper which examines several clauses in the coalition agreement. One of them relates to the adaptation of laws in the West Bank to Israeli law. In order for Israeli law to apply in the West Bank, it must be translated into military decrees, and not every law can undergo such a process. To do this, new positions will be set up at the legal counselor’s office.

Another issue is the responses to petitions submitted to the High Court of Justice, which will now be approved by the minister from Religious Zionism situated at the defense ministry. This is similar to an initiative by then-Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who appointed an external counselor to her ministry responsible for “settlement issues.” This official examined all the responses of the state to petitions dealing with settlements. According to the new coalition agreement, all the issues agreed upon will be executed by a new authority having 12 positions.

The head of the Yesha Council of settlements, Shlomo Ne’eman, said that the coalition agreement is an “unprecedented achievement, commencing the regulation of Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria.” He said that compensation will soon be awarded to settler councils for damage they incurred, in their words, by being under military rule. “By transferring the authority of the Civil Administration to a civilian minister at the Defense Ministry, the intent is to create a process by which all its authority will gradually pass to government ministries,” said Ne’eman.

During the coalition negotiations, the Yesha Council held talks with various parties so that issues important to the settlers would be included in the agreement. The council prepared a document that included the transfer of settler affairs to government ministries, establishing a Judea and Samaria division in these ministries as exists already in the education and health ministries, strengthening of the settlement division at the World Zionist Organization, and the advancement of legislation meant to expand the jurisdiction of settler local councils.