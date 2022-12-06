Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Al Jazeera Files Lawsuit Against Israel at International Criminal Court Over Abu Akleh Killing

The Qatari news agency says it has unearthed 'new evidence' disputing the claim that Israel killed veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh 'by mistake'

Reuters
Reuters
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Shireen Abu Akleh.
Shireen Abu Akleh.Credit: - - AFP
Reuters
Reuters

Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court against Israel over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.

The lawsuit is based on new evidence that confirms Israeli forces directly fired at Abu Akleh, the news network said, emphasizing that "the claim that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded."

The litigation comes in light of an investigation by the television news network's legal team on the case, the Qatari news network said in a statement, claiming that it "unearthed new evidence based on several eyewitness accounts, the examination of multiple items of video footage, and forensic evidence pertaining to the case."

Contrary to past Israeli claims, the news network said "without any doubt, that there was no firing in the area where Shireen was, other than the IOF shooting directly at her," arguing that the killing is part of a deliberate campaign "to target and silence Al Jazeera."

Abu Akleh, a veteran Al Jazeera reporter, was killed on May 11, during an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp. At least five major international media outlets have published detailed investigations of the case, all showing that Israel was likely responsible for the deadly shooting. An Israeli military probe, though, failed to reach a clear conclusion.

In early July, the U.S. State Department said that an analysis of the bullet that killed her "could not reach a definitive conclusion regarding [its] origin." It did, however, say that Israeli soldiers were likely responsible for the killing.

This is a developing story.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism