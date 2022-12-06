Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court against Israel over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.

The lawsuit is based on new evidence that confirms Israeli forces directly fired at Abu Akleh, the news network said, emphasizing that "the claim that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded."

The litigation comes in light of an investigation by the television news network's legal team on the case, the Qatari news network said in a statement, claiming that it "unearthed new evidence based on several eyewitness accounts, the examination of multiple items of video footage, and forensic evidence pertaining to the case."

Contrary to past Israeli claims, the news network said "without any doubt, that there was no firing in the area where Shireen was, other than the IOF shooting directly at her," arguing that the killing is part of a deliberate campaign "to target and silence Al Jazeera."

Abu Akleh, a veteran Al Jazeera reporter, was killed on May 11, during an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp. At least five major international media outlets have published detailed investigations of the case, all showing that Israel was likely responsible for the deadly shooting. An Israeli military probe, though, failed to reach a clear conclusion.

In early July, the U.S. State Department said that an analysis of the bullet that killed her "could not reach a definitive conclusion regarding [its] origin." It did, however, say that Israeli soldiers were likely responsible for the killing.

This is a developing story.