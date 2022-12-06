Analysis |
Smotrich Can’t Annex the West Bank, So He Annexed the Defense Establishment
Internally, Israel has sold off the army and judicial system to the settlers. Externally, it still maintains the perception that the territories are a deposit it received for a limited time, until an agreement is reached with the Palestinians
The best minds are now trying to fathom the essence of the coalition agreement signed between Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, in order to guess what the already-complex reality in the occupied territories, consisting of patchwork solutions for an ongoing criminal situation, will look like now.
