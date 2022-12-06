Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Ex-Civil Administration Officials Warn Smotrich Deal Will Hurt West Bank Security

'Every action in the West Bank has a direct impact on security, and lack of coordination will lead to significant conflict,' says former top official

הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf

Former Civil Administration officials expressed concern Monday on the coalition deal struck between Likud and Religious Zionism that would hand MK Bezalel Smotrich greater authority over West Bank settlements, warning that the move would have a direct impact on security.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism