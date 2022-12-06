They Were Hebron's First Child Settlers. This Is How It Changed Their Lives

Fifty-five years ago, during Hanukkah 1967, a fateful meeting took place among a new group established following the Six-Day War – the Headquarters for Holding the Territories. The question on the agenda was a decisive one: What would be the best way to renew the old Jewish settlement in Hebron, destroyed in the 1929 massacre by many of the city’s Arabs against their Jewish neighbors.

The participants debated whether they should wait and receive approval from the government, or go to Hebron and create facts on the ground. On Passover Eve 1968, deliberations ended when they packed their belongings and declared themselves “the first group of settlers coming to renew the Jewish settlement in Hebron.” Later on they sent Defense Minister Moshe Dayan a holiday greeting, signing it “Settlers of Hebron.”

The names of some of this group were and still are known to the public: Moshe Levinger, Chaim Druckman, Israel Harel and Benny Katzover.

Open gallery view Hebron's Jewish settlers eat in a dining room. Credit: Moshe Milner / GPO

Alongside the adults there were also several dozen children and teenagers, who came to settle Hebron with their parents and “embarked on a journey that changed the course of their lives and the face of Israeli society,” as noted by anthropologist and sociologist Dr. Amali Shahaf, who wrote a doctoral thesis at Hebrew University about the memories of the first generation of Jewish children in Hebron.

Recently the thesis was adapted into a book titled “Childhood in the Radical Space – The story of the children of Hebron’s founding generation,” as part of the “Israelis” series in the Lamda Reference Press by the Open University and the Ben Gurion Institute for the study of Israel and Zionism.

'We were told that we would create a new community instead of the community that was murdered and left. … That slowly we would return the Jews to the houses that once were.'

Shachaf met with 21 of the children, who are grandparents today – 14 women and seven men. Most are part of the religious Zionist movement, two in the Chabad community and three are secular. One of the girls recalled the moment her father announced, “We’re moving to a city with lots of Arabs.” Her sister felt safe. “We were like rulers in the city when we arrived. The Arabs had surrendered, so we weren’t scared,” she said.

A girl from another family recalls her parents telling her, “It’s not enough that there was a war. There was a great victory, and something needs to happen out of this victory.” Among other things, she said, her family was responding to the call of Ben Gurion, who urged Levi Eshkol’s government to settle Jews in the city immediately, “to clarify to the world its ownership of areas that were always Jewish and were lost to it in the 1948 war.”

Open gallery view Second grade Hebron children settlers at a crafts class in the late 1960s. Credit: Moshe Milner / GPO

At first the group settled at the local Park Hotel. Several weeks later, the government decided to establish a Jewish neighborhood on a hill east of the city, and determined that until it was built, the settlers would live in Hebron’s military administration compound. One of the girls reacted negatively to the move forced by her parents. “My mother did not want to move at all. My father insisted terribly. It was like I would take you to the moon right now,” she recalled. “To me it was the start of a prison sentence. Today I have children … Not only did I not think to do to them what my parents did, but the opposite. It sounds bizarre to me.”

Others from the first generation of Hebron settlement children gave ideological justifications for the move to Hebron. “We need to settle the land of Israel,” one woman said. “It was in our blood. Like a baby who sucks his mother’s milk and doesn’t ask questions,” another added.

'I remember that we found a real treasure: bullets from a 0.7-cm caliber machine gun, brand new, actually shining. It gave us great joy.'

“We spoke about doing things that are important to the Jewish people,” said another woman, while yet another added: “I remember the value of redeeming the land of Israel and that we our giving our lives for it. That’s what’s most important. Everything else is secondary.” Only one child presented a different angle: “I viewed the move to Hebron as a sort of adventure. I didn’t see any big ideology in it.”

Open gallery view A Hebron settler doing chores, in the late 1960s. Credit: Moshe Miler / GPO

They describe an extraordinary daily reality, in which they played with bullets and shells, passed armed personnel carriers on the way to kindergarten, and found diversion in watching Palestinian detainees. “I remember that we found a real treasure: bullets from a 0.7-cm caliber machine gun, brand new, actually shining. It gave us great joy,” one said. “We kept looking for bigger and more expensive bullets. It was really interesting living there. We lived in a sort of harmony with the Border Police soldiers,” he added. “Once we collected bullets and burned their gunpowder. We made ourselves wooden weapons,” another man recalled.

“We girls joined them too,” said one woman. “They would open the bullet and write someone’s name with the gunpowder. There was a lot of play around weapons. The boys would make a cache,” she added.

Many of the children developed a spiritual bond to Jewish patriarchs. “Father always talked about the grand idea of settling the land of Israel, that Hebron is the City of the Patriarchs, that King David ruled there before Jerusalem. … Whether I understood it or not, he said, ‘I’m laying an explosive charge here that will continue on,’” one of the first settlers said. Another woman said she felt that she was fulfilling Abraham’s call to “Go from your country.” “Just like the Patriarchs went, we go too,” she said.

Open gallery view Jewish children in Hebron in 2012. Credit: Emil Salman

Another woman recalled the connection they felt toward the Jews of Hebron murdered in 1929. “We were told that we would create a new community instead of the community that was murdered and left. … That slowly we would return the Jews to the houses that once were. That’s something that every kid who came to Hebron feels, that these houses belong to him. That we will restore the lost glory of Hebron,” she said.

Some of the first generation recalled the sense of ownership that attended the act of settlement. “There were flags everywhere, there was euphoria, a sense of power and ownership, that even though the Arabs had been there for hundreds of years, the real owners had arrived. We hadn’t come to talk with them and play nice with them. We’re the owners and they should shut up and that’s it,” said one former child settler.

“There was a sense of our sovereignty. We weren’t afraid of anything. I don’t remember any dilemmas, I don’t remember a discussion. It was utterly obvious,” adds another man. One of the women said that to “scare Arabs,” her parents drove with a rifle barrel sticking out of the car window. “It often helped,” she said. “The Arabs had a sense of awe, even fear toward us.”

Open gallery view The streets of Hebron in the late 1960s. 'We were like rulers in the city when we arrived. The Arabs had surrendered, so we weren’t scared.' Credit: Moshe Gilad / GPO

In some of the interviews, the children of those years equated the settlement to kibbutzim cropping up in the early 20th century. “It was very similar to the kibbutzim. Just like they founded a kibbutz, that’s how they founded the settlement in Hebron. A commune. Public work. Guard duty. Materialism interested no one,” said one. “There was an ideal of simplicity and pioneering. Lack of economic prosperity was idealistic,” another added.

One of the women viewed their actions as the fruition of Herzl’s vision. “I remember myself as a child thinking that they’ll surely write about us in the history books, that in a hundred years they’ll tell our story,” she said. The adults told the children about the men and women of the First Aliyah who fell ill with malaria. She says that as a child, she felt willing to “sacrifice one’s soul,” and saw the group as “continuing that path, nothing less.”

Another woman recalled that they were taken in the seventh grade to shoot at a range in Gush Etzion, adding, “It sounds like a bizarre story.” One man said the soldiers who protected them acceded to the children’s requests and allowed them to view the Palestinian detainees. “I remember people standing with their hands up, leaning against the wall. It was hard for me to see that,” a woman said. “I told a soldier that I wanted to see someone who is under arrest. He took me, opened a door, and we saw someone sitting. Such eavesdropping. Invasion of privacy.” “It was very scary,” another woman recalled.

Open gallery view Israeli artist Baruch Nachshon holds his son while painting, in Hebron in the 1960s. Credit: Moshe Milner / GPO

“I would feel terrible pity for them. It’s not a pity that comes from rationalization and understanding the issue. It’s an emotion. It was very hard for me,” a woman recalled. She says that when she saw the prisoners’ families come to visit, “I’d feel sorry for the poor mothers.” One experience recalled by the Hebron settlers was described by one of them as “surreal to the nth degree.” At its center was a settler who climbed on one of the rooftops and “fired like a madman and rolled around laughing.”

Alongside the hostility and fear, there were also relationships that developed with the Arab population, which numbered tens of thousands at the time. “A sort of relationship developed through the fence. ... On one hand Arabs were an enemy, attacked us and shot at us, and on the other, still a sort of neighborly relations developed,” one woman said. “It’s an extreme and ambivalent place. We were friendly with them. Played all kinds of Arab games with them,” a man said.

Fifty-five years have passed since then. Much blood, Arab and Jewish, has been spilled since then in Hebron, which has returned to the headlines in a violent context in recent weeks. Today there are some 700 settlers in the Old City of Hebron, living in the midst of a Palestinian population of some 40,000 people, all of whom live under Israeli military control. “The settlers entered the place as visitors and presented us all with a fact. Not good, but that’s what happened,” said Eshkol in 1968. “Turning this behavior into a method, in all matters – big and small – will undermine the very authority of the administration, if not worse,” he warned.