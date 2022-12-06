Bethlehem Is Brimming With Optimism – and Tourists – Once Again

Jerusalem and Bethlehem are as close as close friends can be, but as distant as two continents. The houses are incredibly close; the reality is far removed. It takes but a few minutes to travel by car from Jerusalem to the Palestinian city located in the occupied southern West Bank.

Several years after our last visit, it seems as if the distance has shrunk even further. Jerusalem has grown closer to Bethlehem. The city's Jewish neighborhood of Har Homa, an Israeli settlement in southern East Jerusalem, seems more like a strange suburb of Bethlehem. New neighborhoods brush up against the two sides of the separation barrier.

My first stop in the area was the Tantur Hills Hotel in Jerusalem, which overlooks the fence from the Israeli side. The Rachel border crossing, also known as Checkpoint 300, is a mere hundred meters from the hotel.

Open gallery view The Milk Grotto Church in Bethlehem. Credit: Fadi Amun

Wissam Touma, the hotel owner, stood on the veranda and pointed out the fortified site of Rachel’s Tomb, just past the checkpoint. He explained that it is hard to find an empty hotel room anywhere in the area these days. Jerusalem, he said, is full, and adjacent Bethlehem is also enjoying high occupancy. The tourists have returned to the city; after three difficult years, the tourism industry is recovering.

The way he puts it, the whole world now wants to come here, with Christian pilgrims leading the way. The Chinese and the Russians are out of the loop, but everyone else, especially Christians from the Americas, are filling Israeli and Palestinian tourism sites in Israel.

What makes the Tantur Hills Hotel special, Touma says, is its location. It lies along Jerusalem’s Hebron Road yet is very close to the Palestinian Authority. Aside from the hotel, he operates a successful banquet hall that hosts weddings of Jews, Christians and Muslims. Each group brings its own caterer, and there are no kashruth or dietary problems.

Bethlehem has a population of nearly 40,000, about 40 percent Christian and the remainder Muslim. Approximately 15 percent of the PA’s gross domestic product is based on tourism, which came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic that decimated the economy. (Tourism accounts for about 3 percent of Israel’s GDP.)

Open gallery view The Church of the Nativity compound in Bethlehem Credit: Fadi Amun

The past three years have been very hard on Bethlehem. There was talk of economic collapse, hotel closures and desperation. Haaretz correspondent Judy Maltz referred to a severe economic crisis in an article last December, in which she interviewed struggling residents.

The nearby city of Beit Jala, adjacent to Bethlehem, has around 15,000 residents, 70 percent of whom are Christian. The buildings of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Gilo are visible just 100 meters to Beit Jala’s north.

Beit Sahour, which abuts Bethlehem to its east, has about 15,000 residents, 80 percent of them Christian. Beit Sahour is home to the Franciscan-Roman Catholic Shepherd’s Field chapel, which for many Christian pilgrims complements their pilgrimage to Bethlehem and the Church of the Nativity.

As if in a bubble

A somewhat bizarre quality hung over our daylong visit, from morning to afternoon. It was a feeling of normalcy that we have either already eulogized or have managed to forget. We had a sensation of being in a bubble. Newspaper headlines may have spoken of an imminent outbreak of war in the occupied West Bank, but Bethlehem has always been a bit different. Tour groups made the rounds of the city, the people with whom I spoke seemed less concerned than I was regarding the near future. Most of the conversations did not engage in politics but rather in earning a living, tourism, hotel occupancy rates, religious pilgrims and upcoming Christmas celebrations. The optimism was infectious.

Touma explained the difference between hotels in Jerusalem and in Bethlehem. All of the latter are family-owned, whereas big chains own a majority of the former. Although his hotel is situated in Jerusalem, it is family-owned and has only 26 rooms. He is hoping to build more rooms in the near future. As Touma sees it, the entire tourism industry is now being run from cell phones.

Open gallery view The separation wall behind Rachel's Tomb, between Jerusalem and Bethlehem. Credit: Fadi Amun

“There was a time when you would come with a group. Now you travel alone, with no agent or anything else,” he says. “All you need is a means of transport (car or bus) and a bed to sleep in. That is why I am investing in hotels and in transport.”

Another change Touma cites is that fewer older pilgrims are coming. More young people, who want to see important religious sites but also entertainment venues, are arriving.

What is the price difference for a hotel room between Jerusalem and Bethlehem?

“About 40 percent these days. Naturally, that is attracting a lot of visitors to Bethlehem. Another difference is that in Jerusalem, we received government help during COVID. They didn’t get anything in the PA, which is why they have no trust in their government.”

Open gallery view The Milk Grotto in Bethlehem. Credit: Fadi Amun

Entry to Bethlehem, which lies inside Area A, is forbidden to Israelis. Tourists with foreign passports enter easily. I went with Lasha Zhvania, Georgia’s ambassador to Israel, whose car has diplomatic plates. He frequently visits Bethlehem to preserve the heritage of the city’s Georgian church. Two musicians from Georgia joined us. They had come to play in Israel and were happy to visit the holy site. Over several hours, they asked me perhaps a dozen times, “Are we in Israel or in Palestine now?” I could understand why they were so confused.

It is difficult to understand the sudden checkpoints, the geographic proximity, the meandering route of the separation wall between PA territory and Jerusalem, and the wall that encompasses Rachel’s Tomb. The differences are not especially conspicuous to someone who is not accustomed to seeing the details. On both sides we saw unshaven men, some in uniform, carrying submachine guns. On both sides an armed guard leaned into the car window and asked in English where we were headed. On both sides they signaled us to keep on moving. “Yalla, yalla,” they told us in Israel as well as in Palestine. The musicians were bewildered.

First we passed through the fortified compound of Rachel’s Tomb. The high walls surounding the tomb are graced with an immense colorful portrait of the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was apparently shot by Israeli army forces last May in Jenin. Abu Akleh’s presence near Rachel’s Tomb provokes thoughts of close proximity. One of the musicians in the backseat asked if it was a portrait of Rachel the Matriarch.

Open gallery view A factory owner in Bethelehem's Old City. Credit: Fadi Amun

Subsequently, we reached the old city of Bethlehem and the Church of the Nativity compound. A long line of tourists, comprising several hundred people, was standing at the church entrance, waiting patiently to be allowed to enter.

The visit to the church came as a pleasant surprise. Several years ago, on my last visit, extensive renovations were being carried out. The church then was filled with scaffolds and barricades and covers concealing the interior. The renovations have now been completed and the sixth century church, one of the most important sites in the world to Christian believers and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, looks absolutely wonderful. It is clean and shiny. The icons are bright. The mosaics on the walls look fresh. After so many years, the appearance of the church is now befits the site’s significance.

In conversations with several tourists visiting Bethlehem that day, it is easy to understand that the immense difference that is noticeable to an Israeli in passing between Israeli territory and PA territory evades most of them. They said that the passage through the checkpoint was very straightforward.

No special inspections were conducted and they were not asked to show any documents. Not everyone noticed or were able to say exactly when they had passed through, or through which checkpoint they’d entered the PA. Several did say that they did notice that the signs were written only in Arabic and English.

Open gallery view An immense colorful portrait of the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on the separation wall. Credit: Fadi Amun

Hebrew vanished the moment they passed through the checkpoint, but because they were in any case reading the signs in English, they did not pay much attention to it. The surroundings, the architecture of the buildings, the urban landscape, the cars, the cleanliness of the streets – all of the above seemed very similar.

All credit cards are accepted in Bethlehem, just like in Jerusalem. The two cities, which seem so distant to us, seemed to them like twins that have never been separated. Some of them asked my opinion on where it was better to buy souvenirs. The tour group leaders, as in every other place in the world, direct them into the shops they want them to shop at.

On the day of my visit, the Bethlehem municipal workers were setting up the huge traditional Christmas tree in the square in front of the church. The holiday lights will be turned on this week. As work progressed, groups of tourists took turns having their pictures taken with the tree in the background. The top of the tree was graced with a Star of Bethlehem. We were implored by owners of the nearby souvenir stores to buy something, anything. The two coffee shops adjacent to the square were filled to overflowing.

The atmosphere in Bethlehem may be optimistic, and lots of tourists were filling the streets, marching behind their guides holding colorful flags. However it is very hard, as usual, to shake off the feeling that a place that is so important and significant to believers in Christianity, a major world religion, could and should be attracting a much greater number of tourists. In another reality, the route of the life of Jesus – from the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem (merely 10 kilometers distant from one another) – would be a colossal tourism asset. Here it is crisscrossed by walls, checkpoints, fences and restrictions, both physical and mental.

Open gallery view Christian pilgrims in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. Credit: Fadi Amun

About three million visitors visited Bethlehem in 2019, on the eve of the pandemic, representing three of every four tourists arriving in Israel. That is an especially high mark on the Israeli scale, but the number is still quite low. Clearly, it is impossible to separate Israeli from Palestinian tourism. They are connected. Jerusalem and Bethlehem are connected, but they are separate worlds.

No entrance to guides

Elias Al-Arja owns four hotels in Bethlehem and nearby Beit Jala and serves as chairman of the Arab Hotel Association. We met at the Bethlehem Hills Hotel, which he owns. He began by laying out the statistics: Bethlehem has 5,000 hotel rooms (by comparison, Jerusalem has about 15,000 hotel rooms and Israel has a total of some 50,000 rooms.)

The hotels in Bethlehem, half the price of Jerusalem, are filling up. Most of the tourists, he says, stay five to seven days. Most stay in Bethlehem and head into Jerusalem each morning. It is not far away, and the checkpoints do not take much time to cross. “We don’t feel the problems between the Jews and the Palestinians,” Al-Arja admits, smiling. “Politics has no effect on our lives. Zero. Nada. As far as we’re concerned, just let us work. Nothing else is of interest to us.”

What problems do you come up against?

“Finding a good team of employees is our biggest problem. During the pandemic, when there was no work, a lot of workers left us. Now it is hard to bring them back. Minimum wage in the PA is 1,800 shekels. The hotels pay around 2,500 shekels a month, and workers prefer to work in Israel, where the wages are much higher.”

Open gallery view Rachel's Tomb Credit: Emil Salman

Is the PA taking measures to bring in tourists?

“Tourism depends 90 percent on Israel and 10 percent on Palestine. The fact of the matter is that we don’t have a gate of our own. Our tourists arrive in Israel, through Ben-Gurion International Airport, and from there the control is entirely in Israel’s hands. The PA only issues permits and busies itself with those sorts of things. Israel, on the other hand, does a lot to bring in tourists.”

A new and painful problem referred to by Al-Arja and several of the people I spoke with during my visit, developed in mid-November. In an unusual move, the army decided not to permit the entry of Jewish Israeli guides and drivers into Bethlehem. Until now, despite the ban on entry of Israelis into the city, the entry of guides and drivers had not been restricted. Based on the new policy, non-Jewish Israeli guides and drivers may enter the city. The entry of Jewish guides and drivers was apparently banned so as to ensure their safety.

Al-Arja and others in the tourism industry are furious about this regulation. They well understand that it means a big reduction in the number of visitors to the city. The guides and drivers whose entry has now been banned will do everything they can, they say, to prevent groups of tourists from arriving in the city. After all, it will harm their own income if they are compelled to descend from the buses at the checkpoint.

A furious press release issued by the Incoming Tour Operators Association in Israel stated: “Dozens of groups have already canceled, and hundreds are expected to cancel, due to new guidelines for the passage of buses into Bethlehem. In recent days, it was decided to forbid the passage of tourist buses of Israeli companies into Bethlehem by way of the Rachel border crossing.

The source of the directive is unclear, and it is causing real disruptions to the passage of tourists through the region. The international public relations damage and the bitter disappointment of the tourists are already being translated into economic damage to those engaged in tourism in Israel, and indirectly to the PA, as well.

Open gallery view A souvenir shop in Bethlehem. Credit: Fadi Amun

Particularly hard to understand and outrageous is the policy decided upon by the Israel Police to permit the passage of buses only on condition that the driver is an Israeli Arab. On the same bureaucratic whim, an absolute ban has been placed on the entry of the Jewish guides. The Incoming Tour Operators Association lodged an appeal to the minister of tourism and asked for his urgent intervention.”

Yossi Fattal, chairman of the Incoming Tour Operators Association in Israel, said: “This place is Chelm. According to the law, Israelis are forbidden from entering the PA, but tour guides and drivers have entered Bethlehem for decades. This is the sort of incident in which some fool throws a rock into a well, and then 40 wise men won’t succeed in removing it. The army says it will issue new permits but that hasn’t happened, and at present 45 buses have been canceled. Groups were assured that they would visit Bethlehem but that they would not enter without guides. If there is no Israeli guide, the visitors are exposed to one-sided messages. They threw in the trash a policy that goes back decades. They harmed the income of hundreds of people, and chaos ensued. Legally speaking, it has not been resolved.”

As director of the association, what is your attitude toward Palestinian tour operators from Bethlehem?

“As far as we’re concerned, it is a fraternal relationship. The borders are of no interest to us. It is a single unit of tourism. They are our flesh and blood. They are members in the organization, and we are a single business unit. You should also bear in mind that there are not enough hotel rooms in Israel, and we depend on them to a great extent. Some 20 percent of the hotel rooms of tourists in Israel are situated in the PA. That is significant, because there are big markets that flow into the PA.”

Open gallery view Yossi Fattal Credit: Incoming Tour Operators Association in Israel

At 3:30 P.M., we sat down in a restaurant called Cava, in Beit Jala. The Georgian ambassador Zhvania said they served good food here, and he was right. The food was delicious. We drank red wine from the nearby Cremisan Monastery. The atmosphere was pleasant and relaxed. Sitting at the table next to us was a family with two children; a young couple that looked like love birds sat at another table. The dishes were served promptly, the price was about one-third of what a similar meal would cost in Jerusalem, and the speedy waiter smiled politely. For two hours, it was the perfect bubble. If only we could go back there next week. Christians, after all, believe in bigger miracles.

The Tourism Ministry commented: “The Tourism Ministry is currently working with the military to work out permits for tour guides to enter the relevant Area A sites, subject to maintaining their safety and the tourists’ safety.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Office commented: “Entry into Area A is forbidden by law to Israelis and poses a danger to them. It is possible to approve coordinated entry into Area A in a regulated manner, in conjunction with the public inquiries division of the IDF Central Command. Every request is considered on an individual basis and in accordance with appraisal of the security situation.”

No response was received to a request to interview the mayor of Bethlehem for this article.