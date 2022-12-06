A Pragmatic, Wealthy Father-of-ten: Meet the Haredi Leader Keeping Netanyahu Waiting

Some programs aimed at home construction for Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community have lagged in the year and a half since the previous ultra-Orthodox construction and housing minister, Yaakov Litzman, left office. They are expected to be jump-started once the new leader of United Torah Judaism, Yitzchak Goldknopf, settles into his office at the helm of the ministry.

Goldknopf, who is 72 and is described as a pragmatist who tries to avoid arguments, is also regarded as a major expert on the use of power in the Gur Hasidic community, to which he belongs. Like Litzman, he is due to be the Gur community’s representative in the government coalition that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is assembling.

Goldknopf’s is a powerful Hasidic court with major real estate holdings and economic interests. Goldknopf himself is a successful businessman who, in a break with the modesty prevalent in the ultra-Orthodox – Haredi world – flaunts his wealth. He lives in a luxury apartment in the Schneller compound in the middle of Jerusalem, where he hosts large dinners and other events. In the ultra-Orthodox community, he has established a reputation for himself as someone who can get rival Hasidic factions to cooperate.

Goldknopf will be taking over as housing minister at a difficult time. His main task will be stabilizing the market. In recent months, improvements in the market as a result of a construction boom and plans to alleviate the housing shortage by boosting the supply of rental housing have flagged, in part due to the Finance Ministry’s mistakes. As a result, after several months of falling home prices, there is concern that the trend will reverse amid increasingly tight supply.

A married father of 10, Goldknopf made his money running educational institutions. His father, Yehuda, established the Bais Yaakov network of childcare centers. Yitzchak Goldknopf expanded and developed the network and established other educational institutions, as well as health clinics and rehabilitation centers for children with disabilities.

In the Haredi world, he is known as an employer who has paid minimal salaries to his 3,000 mainly female employees. According to a story making the rounds, when one woman asked him for a raise, he told her that if he were to agree to the increase, she would make more than the CEO, meaning himself.

The State Comptroller’s Office was less amused when it looked into salaries at Goldknopf’s institutions. In 2008, the comptroller found that pay at Beis Yaacov institutions was about 10 percent less than what was accepted at government-supported institutions. The report concluded that the organization was wasting money and improperly managed and was failing to pay staff social benefits.

Employees alleged that the institutions would lay off staff at the end of the school year to avoid having to pay salaries during summer vacation. Goldknopf denied that there was any such policy.

Special management skills

Goldknopf is a veteran politician and former member of the Jerusalem city council. But he obtained his vaunted status in the court of the Gur Rebbe due to his special management skills. He organized religious bans ordered by the council of rabbis against businesses that were operating on Shabbat – such as Phoenicia Glass Works, El Al Israel Airlines and the Shefa Shuk supermarket chain. His specialty was spotting weak businesses that were more likely to cave in to rabbinic pressure.

But his success in managing the Haredi community’s internecine quarrels led him to overestimate his power and make mistakes. Twelve years ago, he attempted to prevent holding the final round of competition of the “Kochav Nolad” (A Star is Born) reality show at Jerusalem’s International Convention Center.

He arranged for street posters, declaring the event “an ugly abomination” and announced that his party, Agudat Yisrael, would resign from city council if the event took place. In the end, he backed down and the party, one of two factions of United Torah Judaism, remained on the council.

Goldknopf also overestimated his power in 2015, when he sought to prevent a shopping center in Ashdod from operating on Shabbat. The effort failed, but his stature in the Gur Hasidic rabbinic court wasn’t dented.

Following last month’s Knesset election, he belatedly came to learn that there are some things that are best said quietly. That was after he told Channel 13 News that Torah study was more difficult than going to the front as a soldier.

His associates say that as housing minister, he will serve the entire population and not favor a particular segment. And in recent years, addressing the housing shortage in the Haredi community has been one of the ministry’s primary missions in any event.

Goldknopf needs to come up with solutions to the ultra-Orthodox community’s housing shortage and quickly show his voters that he can deliver. It’s no coincidence that a raft of Haredi housing initiatives were launched during United Torah Judaism’s Yaakov Litzman’s short tenure as housing minister. After Litzman stepped down, his successor, Zeev Elkin, continued to pursue some of the programs.

There has been a detailed plan on file at the ministry for the past 18 months for Haredi housing. The plan, which was developed during Litzman’s tenure but was never implemented, calls for the construction of 200,000 housing units for the ultra-Orthodox population by 2035. The ministry began to implement it under Elkin, the outgoing housing minister, and between 50,000 and 70,000 units are now slated to be built over the next five years.

The apartments will be built in separate neighborhoods in secular and mixed cities including Kiryat Gat, Acre, Ashdod, Rehovot, Nof Hagalil, Hatzor Haglilit, Afula and Ramle. Another program will target locations where there is already a high concentration of Haredim, such as Rechasim, Elad, Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

Plans in the ultra-Orthodox community of Kasif in the south near Arad are due to create a city with a population of 20,000. The ministry is also expected to pursue development of another Haredi town west of Kiryat Gat with 30,000 to 40,000 housing units, along with plans nearby for 7,000 to 9,000 housing units for the Haredi population.

An attempted improper appointment

Goldknopf will need to please the Gur Rebbe, Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh Alter, without giving the appearance of being partisan, but in seeking to name a future director general at the Housing Ministry, he sought to name Moshe Rubinstein, a Gur-affiliated ministry official who lacked many of the qualifications for the job. When it became apparent that Rubinstein didn’t fulfill the criteria required by the civil service commissioner, Goldknopf decided to nominate another Gur Hasid, Yehuda Morgenstern. He is more qualified for the job, but Housing Ministry sources said that “under ordinary, normal political circumstances, he wouldn’t pass muster” either.

Morgenstern was trained in engineering and management at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and has an M.A. in Land of Israel studies. He is currently acting CEO of the Bnei Brak development company. That job involves building and urban renewal projects, but there’s no comparison between the scale and budget that Morgenstern has to deal with there and what would be under his purview as Housing Ministry director general. He would have to learn a lot on the job and that would undoubtedly come at a cost.

Assuming that it’s approved, Morgenstern’s appointment would mark a departure from Litzman’s policy of naming a professional with managerial experience in government as director general – without regard to his political, social or religious affiliation. Litzman had appointed Yair Pines, who came from the Finance Ministry’s budget division.

And prior to that, when Litzman was health minister, he appointed another senior treasury official, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, as his director general. Both appointments, which were widely regarded as successful, helped Litzman win support and cooperation for his plans.

Government sources said that Goldknopf also attempted to make professional appointments. That included an offer to Pines, the former director general at the ministry, to return to the post and to the current director general, Aviad Friedman. Both turned him down.

In any event, the working assumption is that the individual who will really run the Housing Ministry is Moti Bobchick, a close adviser to Goldknopf and the behind-the-scenes power at the ministry under Litzman. “Everyone knows that whoever gets the job in practice will work under Bobchick, no less than under the minister,” said one ministry source.

Open gallery view Yaakov Litzman, left, and Moti Bobchick in the foreground. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Bobchick, who is an important figure in Rabbi Alter’s court, is expected to look after the Gur community’s interests in the government. He has been a liaison for Gur Hasidic cabinet ministers and has lobbied on issues of importance to the rebbe.

Such sensitive work requires confidentiality, but a police investigation conducted over the past two years on suspicions of criminal conduct in Litzman’s own bureau has revealed some of it.

In June of last year, Bobchick was arrested on suspicions of bribery and breach of trust, over which he was questioned by the Lahav 443 corruption unit of the police. According to the allegations, Bobchick allegedly offered concessions to the Tnuva dairy firm related to product-labeling reform in exchange for donations to nonprofit associations with whom he was associated. The investigation was completed in July but so far, no charges have been filed against him.