They Were Hebron's First Child Settlers. This Is How It Changed Their Lives

Fifty-five years ago, a group of Israelis became “the first settlers renewing the Jewish settlement in Hebron.” They brought with them several dozen children and teenagers. 'I viewed the move to Hebron as a sort of adventure.'

Fifty-five years ago, during Hanukkah 1967, a fateful meeting took place among a new group established following the Six-Day War – the Headquarters for Holding the Territories. The question on the agenda was a decisive one: What would be the best way to renew the old Jewish settlement in Hebron, destroyed in the 1929 massacre by many of the city’s Arabs against their Jewish neighbors.

