Bethlehem Is Brimming With Optimism This Christmas Season
The hotels are inexpensive, the food is excellent and the Church of the Nativity has recently been renovated. Despite forecasts of an upsurge of violence in the occupied West Bank, the atmosphere in Jesus' birthplace is forward-looking
Jerusalem and Bethlehem are as close as close friends can be, but as distant as two continents. The houses are incredibly close; the reality is far removed. It takes but a few minutes to travel by car from Jerusalem to the Palestinian city located in the occupied southern West Bank.
