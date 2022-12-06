Meet Israel's Next Housing Minister, One of Netanyahu's Toughest Coalition Partners
A representative of a powerful Hasidic court with major real estate holdings and economic interests, Yitzchak Goldknopf is set to take over the Housing Ministry at a difficult time with the aim of tackling the housing shortage in Israel's ultra-Orthodox community
Some programs aimed at home construction for Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community have lagged in the year and a half since the previous ultra-Orthodox construction and housing minister, Yaakov Litzman, left office. They are expected to be jump-started once the new leader of United Torah Judaism, Yitzchak Goldknopf, settles into his office at the helm of the ministry.
