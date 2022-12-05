'Significant Progress' in Coalition Building Negotiations, Netanyahu's Likud Says

Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party announced late on Monday that it has received all the necessary signatures in order to replace Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levy. Additionally, Likud announced that there has been "significant progress" in coalition building negotiations.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu met with Religious Zionism chair Bezalel Smotrich and Shas party leader Arye Dery, though that meeting ended without a final agreement.

According to a previous deal between Netanyahu and Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich must settle several key points with Dery, including the budget for the various ministries that Shas will control.

Earlier on Monday, Religious Zionism and Likud released a coalition agreement under which Smotrich would be handed the power to name the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) as well as the head of the Civil Administration. The move could dramatically alter everyday life in the West Bank and deepen Israel's settlement enterprise.

Under the accord, a minister from Smotrich’s Religious Zionism, who has yet to be named but is likely to be Smotrich himself, will have the authority to nominate candidates for the two positions, subject to the prime minister’s consent. Likud and Religious Zionism will also draw up a formal procedure that brings the defense minister and the Israeli military's chief of staff into the process, too.