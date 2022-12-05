Haaretz - back to home page
Pressured by Israel's Police Chief, Bar-Lev Promotes Officer Charged With Assault by Ben-Gvir

The promotion occurred following pressure by Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, who feared that Ben-Gvir would refuse to promote the officer

Josh Breiner
Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir in his makeshift office in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Monday.
Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir in his makeshift office in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, earlier this year.Credit: Emil Salman
Outgoing Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev signed off last week on a promotion of a police officer against whom far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir has filed a complaint for assault.

The promotion and new posting of the officer were approved following pressure from Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman, who feared that Ben-Gvir – expected to replace Bar-Lev in his position – will refuse to promote the officer.

Superintendent Shachar Machsomi will be promoted to Chief Superintendent and be appointed as commander of the Jerusalem Special Reconnaissance Unit, a pivotal unit in an area of Jerusalem which known for repeated clashes with police and Palestinian and Haredi protesters. His appointment was approved even though an inquiry into the complaint against him has yet to be completed by the Police Investigations Unit.

Over the past two years Machsomi commanded the police personnel in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem. In February, Ben-Gvir established a makeshift office in the flash point neighborhood after the arson of a Jewish home an outbreak of clashes between Jews and Palestinians.

Itamar Ben-Gvir confronts the police in Sheikh Jarrah last February.

Ben-Gvir claims that Machsomi and his troops assaulted him and his aides when they tried to access the office, and he himself fainted and sustained a head injury which required medical attention.

In a partial video of the events, Ben-Gvir is seen trying to pass between two Border Police officers and then falls to the ground, but it is unclear what caused his fall. After filing a complaint with the Police Investigations Unit, the chairman of Otzma Yehudit said: “I of course am not generalizing about all police, whom I defend quite a lot, but there is no room for rogue actors in the police.”

Police officers at Ben-Gvir’s makeshift office in Sheikh JarrahCredit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The Jerusalem District Commander recently decided to promote Machsomi. Following many recommendations and positive reviews of the officer, Bar-Lev decided to approve the promotion, after speaking with him personally and commending his performance.

Bar-Lev’s office said in response: “The Minister approved the officer’s promotion as part of a round of Chief Superintendent appointments at the police.” The Police said in response: “The allegations [from Ben-Gvir] are baseless. This is a highly regarded officer who has passed all tests required of an officer of his rank, and his appointment was approved unreservedly. We regret that a public platform is provided for those whose entire efforts are directed at the sowing of gossip and falsehoods, all to harm the organization, its officers, and their families.”

