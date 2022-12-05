Haaretz - back to home page
Palestinian Killed by Israeli Fire in West Bank, IDF Arrests Son of Islamic Jihad Leader

In Jenin, the Israeli military reportedly arrested Yehiya al-Saadi, son of senior Islamic Jihad operative Bassam al-Saadi, who is jailed in Israel

Jack Khoury
IDF forces operating in Deheisheh refugee camp, this morning.
IDF forces operating in Deheisheh refugee camp, this morning.Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
A Palestinian man was killed by live Israeli military fire in the Deheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem in the West Bank early Monday morning, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In Jenin, Israeli forces reportedly arrested Yehiya Asaadi, the son of senior Islamic Jihad operative Bassam al-Saadi, who is jailed in Israel.

The man who was killed in Deheisheh was 23-year-old Omar Manah. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, he was hit in the chest by live fire.

Omar Manah, killed today by Israeli army fire in West Bank.

Palestinian factions in the Bethlehem area have declared a general strike and a day of mourning, calling on everyone to take part in Manah's funeral procession.

Bassam al-Saadi is one of the Islamic Jihad's most senior leaders in the West Bank. In August, Israel charged al-Saadi with terror activity, incitement, and membership and support of a terror organization. His arrest was largely seen as the catalyst for the flare up between Israel and the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip in August.

On Thursday, two Palestinian militants were killed in an exchange of fire with Israeli forces near Jenin's refugee camp during a military operation to arrest three terror suspects.

This is a developing story.

