Netanyahu Turns a Blind Eye as His Far-right Partners Plot West Bank Revolution

If anyone still doubted that the emerging coalition is planning a comprehensive overhaul to Israel's systems of government and justice, the agreement between Likud and Religious Zionism released Monday should put those doubts to rest. The exceptional authorities over education granted to anti-LGBTQ faction head Avi Maoz were just an appetizer. The entrée, then, is the transfer of the Defense Ministry’s control over the West Bank to the hands of a new minister loyal to Bezalel Smotrich.

Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a clearance sale for powers belonging to some of the ministries his party will hold in the prospective government. Maoz, with his baggage of chauvinism and homophobia, naturally drew a media frenzy, and even roused the left from its slumber. But it’s by no means certain that the Noam leader's plans will ever come to fruition, and namely in places where strong and liberally minded mayors oppose them.

The complicated and tedious legal issue of Israel's control of the Palestinian territories, though, is an attempt to start a full-scale revolution. In the long term (and perhaps in the medium term as well), it may further entangle Israel's relations with international institutions, muddle relations with the United States and affect the already sensitive security situation in the West Bank.

Under the coalition agreement, Religious Zionism will be appointing one of its own to the post of minister in the Defense Ministry, who would be responsible for the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the official serving under them, the head of the Civil Administration in the West Bank – two high-ranking officers. The new minister will have the power to appoint those serving in these roles in the future, in conjunction with the prime minister.

The agreement also includes forming a new administration which will deal with the West Bank settlements. It will fall under the purview of the new minister, who will appoint seven new legal advisers to work alongside them – thereby diminishing the authority of the military prosecutor’s office and of the legal adviser for the Judea and Samaria region, also high-ranking IDF officers.

Smotrich and Religious Zionism Knesset member Orit Strock, who is reportedly the party’s candidate for the ministerial post, are not simply provocateurs. They clearly know exactly what they want from Netanyahu, and what they plan to do with what they get. In its various incarnations, the National Religious Party would get a deputy minister or minister in the Defense Ministry (among them MK Eli Ben-Dahan), but it was clear to all that this was a meaningless title. A deputy minister is barely qualified to stick his nose into a handkerchief.

Open gallery view Religoius Zionism MK Orit Strock at the president's residence, last month. Credit: Emil Salman

This time, however, is completely different. Smotrich and Strock, as representatives of the settlers, are well versed in the situation in the West Bank and want to make comprehensive changes. Their goal is to get control of planning, supervising and approving construction in settlements and illegal outposts, while undermining the systems that currently exist. Then, a new pioneering spirit will be instilled in the troops.

At the same time, this means introducing a new organization into the already complex chain of command in the West Bank. The coordinator’s office is an unusual bureaucratic animal; it answers both to the defense minister and to the IDF chief of staff (although, legally speaking, the representative of the sovereign in the West Bank is the head of the IDF Central Command). New authorities will soon be added to this complicated structure, this time with a clearly ideological tinge and obvious intentions. This has the power to light lots of small fires, which may be exactly what Religion Zionism hopes to do.

We’re entering uncharted territory. It will likely take time before we know just how much these political and legal processes will affect what happens on the ground. The Biden administration, which has said it will cooperate with the new government because it was the one elected by Israel's citizens, is particularly sensitive to any reports about changing the status quo in the territories, and further entrenching the occupation in the process.

Open gallery view Evacuating an illegal outpost in the Mount Hebron area, last year. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

The United States has already played a role in determining the Israeli cabinet-to-be, by opposing the appointment of Smotrich as defense minister. Now, Washington will likely keep a close watch over what the new minister in the Defense Ministry is up to.

The main mystery, though, is why Netanyahu was so ready to capitulate so much in coalition negotiations. Perhaps he had no choice – he has to finish the legislative procedures needed to slow down the trial against him. Perhaps he just doesn't care. In a Yediot Aharonot interview over the weekend, MK Gadi Eisenkot of National Unity claimed that Netanyahu is riding a tiger that he thinks he can control – but things will end very badly.

On Monday, Eisenkot, a former IDF chief of staff, warned that the coalition agreement between Netanyahu and Smotrich “is unprecedented in the history of the IDF and the defense establishment.” Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid asserted that Netanyahu “has sold the country" to ultra-Orthodox nationalists. Likud, for their part, issued a decisive but not well-reasoned statement saying that “the authorities remain with the Defense Ministry in its existing legal framework. The [new] minister's decisions will be made in complete coordination with the prime minister.”

Amid all this turmoil, one man has remained silent. The search for Yoav Gallant, who seems to be the logical and sensible choice for defense minister, continues after Netanyahu made clear he wouldn’t give the portfolio to his partners on the far-right. There is still bad blood between Gallant and the IDF brass, after his appointment to the post of chief of staff was dramatically rescinded at the last minute in 2011.

But the entire IDF chain of command has been replaced since then, and in recent weeks, the General Staff has treated his appointment as defense minister as a lifeline. At least it would be someone who knows what he's talking about, and isn't inclined to dangerous extremism.

Gallant has stayed mum on the unusual agreement that Netanyahu has signed with Smotrich. It seems like he so badly wants the position of defense minister that, even if Netanyahu declares that Gallant would need to share the ministry-leased car with Strock on a week-by-week basis, the would-be minister would be willing to accept it without batting an eye.