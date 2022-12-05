Israel’s President Meets in Abu Dhabi With UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met on Monday with the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the latter’s private residence.

“It is a great honor and pleasure to be here, to be your guest in your home and to meet with you. The United Arab Emirates is a central base in the movement for peace in the region,” Herzog said at the start of the meeting.

“The Abraham Accords are a national consensus in the State of Israel, for all parties and all factions in Israeli politics. Two years after the signing of the Abraham Accords, which have taken off, now we need to reach cruising altitude, that is, to upgrade the relationship between us even more, strengthen it and add more countries to the Abraham Accords. Thank you very much for the hospitality,” Herzog said.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “This is a new relationship, and we are trying to build a very strong bridge between our two countries, and I think we have built a very strong bridge that we are both proud of. The Abraham Accords are achieving their goals, so we are very proud.”

Herzog began his historic visit to Bahrain on Sunday, becoming the first Israeli head of state to visit the Gulf nation. Herzog was welcomed by Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and later met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The President’s visit took place under intense security following protests against the Israeli leader over the past days. Israeli officials believe that pro-Iranians are responsible for the protests against the visit.

Earlier this year, Naftali Bennett became the first Israeli Prime Minister to visit Bahrain, following the normalization agreement signed between the two countries in 2020.