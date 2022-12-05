I Will Always support Israel, but 'Overriding' Its Supreme Court Is a Terrible Idea

The proposal by lawmakers in the probable next government to weaken the Supreme Court by allowing the Knesset to override judicial decisions of which they disapprove would weaken the rule of law in Israel. It would be a terrible mistake, particularly at a time when even friends of Israel are challenging the commitment of the new government to democratic principles.

During a dinner with Bill Clinton, the then-president told a critic of Israeli policies that the only thing wrong with Israel is that “it’s a democracy, damn it!” He explained that in dealing with nondemocratic allies, he could simply call the leaders and tell them what to do. Not so with Israel, where no one person decides policies.

In a fair and democratic election, Israeli citizens voted for a government that will include ministers whose policies many Americans, including me, will probably disagree with. This is especially true with regard to gay rights, religious issues and the power of the Supreme Court. As galut supporters of Israel who do not share the burdens or risks of citizenship, we should defer to those who do on most issues, especially security.

But we are entitled to express our views, including critical ones, on issues that impact Jewish communities around the world, such as “who is a Jew” for purposes of the Law of Return. We also are entitled to express views on basic human and civil rights issues that do not directly affect security, such as equal treatment of all Israelis regardless of sexual preference or ethnicity.

Some prominent American-Jewish leaders have suggested they will terminate their support for Israel if the incoming government fails to respect basic principles of equal rights. Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that his government will never compromise such basic rights, and I take him at his word that he will do everything in his power to prevent such injustice. He has a long history of supporting basic human rights and equality, and I am confident he will continue to do so. But I will not, under any circumstances, abandon Israel or lessen my support for it. Nor will I threaten to do so. I will continue to give my abiding support to Israel’s existence as the nation-state of the Jewish people, while questioning and criticizing some of its policies, as I do American policies.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu making a statement after President Isaac Herzog assigned him the task of forming the new government, in Jerusalem last month. Credit: Maya Alleruzzo/AP

All democracies go through phases. Sometimes the pendulum swings more widely than other times. I may not like the direction in which some of the new government’s leaders would like to move the country – and I suspect that is true of other members of the new government, including its leader. But Israel is a “democracy, damn it,” and a complicated one that requires compromises to work.

Moreover, it is a democracy with ever-changing demographics. When hundred of thousands of olim who had lived under the brutal oppression of communism became citizens, they tended to vote against the left, at least in the beginning. Now it seems to be changing. That’s democracy, even if some of us don’t always like the results. The same is true of the increasing electoral power of the Haredim, owing to their higher birth rates. That too is democracy.

But democracy requires equality, and the Supreme Court of Israel has been an important guarantor of equality and other basic rights essential to a democracy. I have been a student of that court for half a century and a vocal supporter of its independence.

I recognize the paradox of supporting an institution that has the power to overrule the democratically arrived-at laws of the Knesset. That is the paradox of all nonelected courts that have the power of judicial review, including the United States Supreme Court. Should a non-democratically appointed elite court have the power to assure compliance with fundamental democratic values when the democratically elected parliament fails to do so?

This and other similar conundrums have roiled democracies since the days of Socrates.

I hope Israelis realize that their Supreme Court is among the most respected in the world and has proved its ability to serve as a check and balance on other institutions – also a criterion for democracy. The proposal to allow the Knesset to override decisions of the Supreme Court would curtail the ability of the judges to assure equality. It would also make it far more difficult for Israel’s defenders in the court of public opinion and international courts.

Most importantly, it would weaken an institution that has served the Israeli people well since the creation of the state, sometimes ruling in favor of the left, other times in favor of the right, but always seeking to apply the rule of law. The override proposal would be a disaster for Israel and should be strongly opposed by all who care about justice.

But regardless of how this and other debates are resolved by the new government, the State of Israel will always have my love, support and advocacy. Judged by any fair and universally applicable standard, Israel is and will remain a democratic state, regardless of the views or actions of some members of a particular government. Governments come and go, and so do their ministers. Support for Israel as the great nation-state of the Jewish people should be forever.