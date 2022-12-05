Head of Israel Bar Association: People Should Protest New Government in the Streets

The chairman of the Israel Bar Association called on the country’s judges not to cooperate with attempts to change how the president of the Supreme Court is chosen, and termed the legislative initiatives proposed by the incoming ruling coalition “changing the system of government in Israel.”

Speaking with Haaretz on Monday, Avi Himi said he believes a broad public protest is the best way to fight the moves that are being planned, adding that the bar association will not hesitate to take legal action against them.

“They want to turn us into Hungary now, with all that this implies,” Himi said, stressing that Israelis must understand that the proposed changes will harm average citizens “in Afula, Yeruham, Kiryat Shmona and everywhere. … There will be no curbs on the government, no oversight, and it will be able to do whatever it wants.”

Himi addressed the claim that the Supreme Court – particularly when sitting as the High Court of Justice, when it rules on constitutional matters – “interferes with the government’s ability to govern,” thereby creating the need to permit legislative override of its rulings. He called it “an urban legend with no logical basis.”

In fact, he said, “Every government and cabinet member that worked and wanted to promote things” did so. “They just have to do it in accordance with the law.” Continuing, Himi said that Israel’s legal system is anchored in universal values, which are the foundation of our coexistence.

“If there is no equality, no morality and no justice, and there is legislation that harms one minority or another – that is not democracy. With all due respect to the 64 [Knesset seats of the parties in the presumed future coalition], the emerging government does not have the right to change the system of government in Israel, and this is what they want and are going to do.”

Regarding the possibility that Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu will try to end his trial, Himi called this “unthinkable,” adding: “A criminal proceeding must not be stopped by the Knesset when we have a professional court. Does he have complaints? The court is the place to argue them. The Knesset shall not determine his legal fate.”

Himi said: “I see a coming-together of all the forces – the Histadrut labor federation, civil-society organizations, the bar association and the public as a whole.” He added that the main instrument of the struggle he envisions is “hundreds of thousands of people who will take to the streets and demonstrate, legally and democratically and legitimately. The citizens need to take to the streets.”

Himi said he will convene the Israel Bar Association’s national council in order to “make decisions on how to act to prevent damage to the justice system,” adding that a “range of options” are available to it.

Himi said that if the government wants to change the seniority system in the Supreme Court, according to which the justice with the most seniority on the day the previous court president retires becomes president of the court, he believes the court will not cooperate. “I expect that no justice will agree to be president instead of Justice Isaac Amit,” who is in line to be the next president of the court, he said.

The head of the bar association said that while there were corrections that must be made to the judiciary, “The series of changes that are being proposed now will turn our country into a country that we won’t want to live in.” According to Himi, “We see a tsunami approaching, and we must stop it before it is too late. The politicians must understand that they cannot do whatever they want. I have little hope that the prime minister-designate will stop this madness.”