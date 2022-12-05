Netanyahu Turns a Blind Eye as His Far-right Partners Plot West Bank Revolution

If anyone still doubted that the emerging coalition is planning a comprehensive overhaul to Israel's systems of government and justice, the agreement between Likud and Religious Zionism released Monday should put those doubts to rest. The exceptional authorities over education granted to anti-LGBTQ faction head Avi Maoz were just an appetizer. The entrée, then, is the transfer of the Defense Ministry’s control over the West Bank to the hands of a new minister loyal to Bezalel Smotrich.

West Bank