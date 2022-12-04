Top Israeli Diplomat in China Hospitalized in ‘Prison Conditions’ After COVID Infection

The Consul General of Israel in Shanghai, Eddie Shapira, was infected with COVID-19 and forced into isolation at a local hospital for ten days.

Shapira wrote about the ordeal in a Facebook post on Saturday, saying he was suffering from symptoms that were “not too serious.” Shapira described in the post how he was hospitalized in what he termed “an aquarium” with two beds. “There were two automated doors that could be opened by remote control, and a small window for food,” he claimed.

“These are conditions that remind me of prison (I guess, I have yet to have this experience). Ten of the oddest days one can imagine. I don’t recommend this to anyone who suffers from claustrophobia or to anyone else!”

He lamented the fact that he caught COVID-19 in China of all places, saying that “Here they still treat infections of the virus with the same severity, as if three years haven’t passed and they haven’t learned a thing. They still completely isolate those infected with Covid.”

As the rest of the world has learned to live with the virus, China remains the only major nation still sticking to a “zero-COVID” strategy. The policy, which has been in place since the pandemic started, led to snap lockdowns and mass testing across the country. China still imposes mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers even as its infection numbers are low compared to its 1.4 billion population.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.