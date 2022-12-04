Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Top Israeli Diplomat in China Hospitalized in ‘Prison Conditions’ After COVID Infection

Eddie Shapira, Israel’s Consul General in Shanghai, claims he was forced into a ten-day isolation at a local hospital, which he likened to an ‘aquarium’ with an automatic door

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Eddie Shapira, Israel's Consul General in Shanghai
Eddie Shapira, Israel's Consul General in ShanghaiCredit: Courtesy of Eddie Shapira's Facebook
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

The Consul General of Israel in Shanghai, Eddie Shapira, was infected with COVID-19 and forced into isolation at a local hospital for ten days.

Shapira wrote about the ordeal in a Facebook post on Saturday, saying he was suffering from symptoms that were “not too serious.” Shapira described in the post how he was hospitalized in what he termed “an aquarium” with two beds. “There were two automated doors that could be opened by remote control, and a small window for food,” he claimed.

“These are conditions that remind me of prison (I guess, I have yet to have this experience). Ten of the oddest days one can imagine. I don’t recommend this to anyone who suffers from claustrophobia or to anyone else!”

He lamented the fact that he caught COVID-19 in China of all places, saying that “Here they still treat infections of the virus with the same severity, as if three years haven’t passed and they haven’t learned a thing. They still completely isolate those infected with Covid.”

As the rest of the world has learned to live with the virus, China remains the only major nation still sticking to a “zero-COVID” strategy. The policy, which has been in place since the pandemic started, led to snap lockdowns and mass testing across the country. China still imposes mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers even as its infection numbers are low compared to its 1.4 billion population.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism