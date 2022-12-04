Over 200 Israeli Principals Petition Against Far-right Lawmaker's Control Over Education

More than 200 school principals signed a petition on Saturday protesting the government's coalition deal to transfer the unit responsible for externally run education programs to lawmaker Avi Maoz of the far-right Noam Party.

Jewish and Arab principals from the state education system said that they oppose Maoz's "racist, homophobic, dark and extreme views that divide and harm entire communities and broad identities in Israeli society."

In the petition, the principals pledged to continue exposing their students to "content dealing with freedom, equality, humanity, human rights, acceptance of the other, and getting to know all the populations that are the components of the mosaic of Israeli and human society."

A number of local government officials also voiced opposition Friday to the deal struck on Thursday with Maoz, including Herzliya Mayor Moshe Fadlon, who promised that "The education of our children will continue to be an education for pluralism, values and love of the land."

Givatayim Mayor Ran Kunik added that "not a single program" will be implemented into the city's educational institutions without his personal approval.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid earlier called the Noam Party “extremist, racist, homophobic and dangerous,” and urged mayors to serve as “gatekeepers” to preserve a liberal and unbiased educational system.

“The new government being formed in Israel, has abandoned the education of our children and transferred it into the hands of the most extreme and darkest groups in Israeli society,” Lapid said.