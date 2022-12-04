The Tel Aviv District Court on Sunday convicted a man from the Tel Aviv suburb of Holon of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of another man over a parking dispute.

The defendant, 28-year-old Orel Zavit, had been charged with murder in the case but was convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter after the three-judge panel found that the prosecution had failed to prove that Zavit had intended to murder Yuri Podovni. Zavit was also convicted of aggravated assault, possession of a knife, illegally carrying a weapon and obstruction of justice.

“The objective facts do not show intent by which it may be presumed that he intended the results naturally stemming and with great likelihood from his actions,” the head of the panel, Judge Ra’anan Ben-Yosef wrote.

The indictment against Zavit was filed before judicial reforms were passed that have refined the degrees of homicide. In the new framework, the offense of premeditated murder, with which Zavit was charged, has been eliminated.

Because of the timing of the indictment, the judges applied the old homicide statute and concluded that the old offense of murder out of depraved indifference was close to the offense of manslaughter in the new law.

The court found that Zavit had shot Podovni to death after an argument between Zavit and another man, Simon Ezra, a manager in Podovni’s store. They had been arguing because Podovni had parked close to Zavit’s family-owned business in the Holon industrial zone.

Zavit and his father hit Ezra, who fled and subsequently returned with a knife, accompanied by coworkers including Podovni. At that point another brawl erupted in which Zavit pulled out a gun, it was found.