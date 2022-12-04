Likud-UTJ Coalition Deal Delayed Over Appointment for Candidate Left Out of Knesset

Likud and United Torah Judaism delegates have been discussing the coalition agreement between the parties since Sunday afternoon, and according to sources involved in the talks, may reach an agreement by midnight.

One demand by the Ashkenazi Haredi party, which is holding up the talks, is to appoint former MK Yitzhak Pindrus as Health Committee Chairman – a position also desired by Shas. United Torah Judaism won seven seats in the election, and Pindrus in the eighth spot was left out of Knesset. However, he is expected to enter the legislature following the establishment of the government, when the party’s ministers resign from Knesset under the Norwegian Law to have their seats taken by those next on the party's roster, while they remain ministers.

UTJ is demanding the Health Committee chair in light of the expected appointment of Shas Chairman Arye Dery as Health Minister, to maintain a foothold in the healthcare field, but Dery opposes this. Likud is trying to find Pindrus a different position, which, should Pindrus accept it, would solve most obstacles to a deal at this time.

According to the agreement taking shape, most of the Knesset members of the list will receive a position in the forming coalition. Chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf is expected to be appointed Construction and Housing Minister, and MK Moshe Gafni will head the Knesset’s Finance Committee. Other list members will be appointed Jerusalem Affairs Minister, Deputy Transportation Minister, Deputy Social Equality Minister, Interior and Environmental Protection Committee Chairman, and another committee chairmanship.

Open gallery view MK Yitzhak Pindrus in the Knesst, this year. Credit: Emil Salman

United Torah Judaism is demanding the Deputy Transportation Minister position in order to allocate funds to increase public transit service in Haredi neighborhoods and municipalities. In addition, they wish to block the decision by outgoing Transportation Merav Michaeli (Labor) to have the light rail operate on Shabbat, this despite estimates that it won’t happen anyway.

Likud and UTJ still have a few disputes left, mostly on budgetary items. Thus far they have agreed to double the stipend for kolel and yeshiva students, and to cancel the tax on disposable utensils and sweetened beverages.