Israel's Herzog to Begin Historic Visit to Bahrain Amid Protests

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will take part in a historic visit to Bahrain on Sunday, when he becomes the first Israeli head of state to visit the Gulf nation.

Herzog's visit will take place under intense security following protests against the Israeli leader that have taken place over the past days. Israeli officials believe that pro-Iranians are responsible for the protests against the visit.

As a result of the protests, Herzog's itinerary was changed at the last minute, though Bahraini officials said they would not allow protests to take place during the visit.

Herzog will be King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's guest of honor during the state visit, with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani expected to meet Herzog when his plane lands in Manama.

Several prominent businessmen are accompanying Herzog and will take part in a meeting with the local economic development council. The Israeli President will also meet with officials from the country's Jewish community.

On Monday, Herzog will leave Bahrain for a short visit in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this year, Naftali Bennett became the first Israeli Prime Minister to visit Bahrain, following the normalization agreement signed between the two countries in 2020.