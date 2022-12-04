Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel's Herzog to Begin Historic Visit to Bahrain Amid Protests

Following protests against the visit, which Israeli officials believe were orchestrated by pro-Iranians, the delegation headed by the Israeli President opted to change the itinerary

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Herzog preparing to leave Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, ahead of his visit to Bahrain, on Sunday.
Herzog preparing to leave Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, ahead of his visit to Bahrain, on Sunday.Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will take part in a historic visit to Bahrain on Sunday, when he becomes the first Israeli head of state to visit the Gulf nation.

Herzog's visit will take place under intense security following protests against the Israeli leader that have taken place over the past days. Israeli officials believe that pro-Iranians are responsible for the protests against the visit.

As a result of the protests, Herzog's itinerary was changed at the last minute, though Bahraini officials said they would not allow protests to take place during the visit.

Herzog will be King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's guest of honor during the state visit, with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani expected to meet Herzog when his plane lands in Manama.

Several prominent businessmen are accompanying Herzog and will take part in a meeting with the local economic development council. The Israeli President will also meet with officials from the country's Jewish community.

On Monday, Herzog will leave Bahrain for a short visit in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this year, Naftali Bennett became the first Israeli Prime Minister to visit Bahrain, following the normalization agreement signed between the two countries in 2020.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism