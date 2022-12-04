Israeli Teachers, Parents Will Have to Join the Fight Against Homophobic Lawmaker

The is no way, either in terms of values or administration, to justify the damage Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu did to public education when he decided to give far-right MK Avi Maoz responsibility for external programming for public schools.

Never has such access and major influence been granted to a person who opposes the basic principles of the education system, which seeks to foster in students the values of curiosity, openness, pluralism and dialogue. But the representative of the far-right and homophobic Noam party in the Knesset has not come to educate, but rather to inculcate concepts of Orthodox Jewish male-oriented superiority.

The mayors around the country who have spoken out recently and have drawn a red line are correct: There must be no collaboration with such abomination.

In the face of Maoz and his emissaries – who will come into secular public schools fueled by religious hubris and public funding – schools must insist on a basic principle: opposition to any attempt at religious-nationalist indoctrination and support for activities that strengthen democratic liberal values. The test for the education system is not to drill submission, but rather to develop the ability for its students to think independently about the word, to ask questions about reality and perhaps even to change it.

Open gallery view Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and Noam party leader Avi Moaz. Credit: Noam Spokesperson

45 cities and towns across Israel thus far have announced that they would oppose significantly changing external programs dealing with equality, human and civil rights, the status of women and the LGBTQ community, pluralistic Judaism, and others. Local governments adhere more closely to the values of state secular education system than those of the Netanyahu-Maoz duo, who disparage those values.

It’s no coincidence that chairman Haim Bibas of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel said: “The heads of local government are the only ones who decide, and will continue to decide, policy in their communities. We will see to it and insist that the status quo not change.” Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid backed Bibas’ statement and said that “The new government has abandoned the education of our children and given it over to the most extreme and dark elements of Israeli society.

The opposition by the local governments began with a letter sent to Tel Aviv district principals by Shirli Rimon-Bracha, who heads the Tel Aviv municipality’s education department. In the letter, Rimon-Bracha highlighted the importance of a “clear and un-whitewashed statement on the subject of the education system and the content it conveys,” says Dr. Tammy Hoffman, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute and a lecturer at the Kibbutzim College of Education. “Now these declarations must be backed up by supporting the institutions that train teachers,” Hoffman added.

Open gallery view A classroom in Tel Aviv this September. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

Maoz doesn’t have to go as far as disqualifying programs that deal with the LGBTQ community or coexistence encounters between Jews and Arabs. It would be enough for him to allocate more financial support to programs that normalize Orthodox Jewish superiority in the eyes of the secular public, and the need to observe the commandments according to Orthodox Jewish law, the establishment of the Third Temple, separation between men and women, and other elements.

That is the way the so-called Garinim Torani’im (groups of young religious Zionist families who go to development towns and mixed Jewish-Arab cities to actualize their Zionism) and other religious NGOs operated in secular schools until secular people woke up a few years ago.

An important lesson in the previous struggle against increased religiosity was this: Religious preaching can filter in not only through external programming, outside school hours and sometimes during school hours, but also through textbooks and official curricula. This is a significant point: Not only are the external programs vetted in the unit Maoz is to be in charge of – that unit also runs in-service education sessions for teachers of various subjects, and Maoz will not hesitate to reward in particular settler NGOs.

Opposition will not be easy, but it’s possible. One critical component is the professional responsibility of teachers and principals. Education that bows before racism and makes classroom dialogue shallow, that legitimizes inequality and infringes on civil and human rights is an anti-educational injustice that also leads to the erosion of democratic institutions as essential as the justice system, independent watchdogs and media organizations. Maoz (or the education minister) might pounce on some principal and hold a public hearing to try to strike fear in their colleagues. But he won’t know what to do with a strong group of educators who will rely on the goals of the Public Education Law and will refuse to obey a racist spirit.

Along with teachers and principals refusing to keep silent, parents must also undergo a shift in awareness. They cannot make do with a passive role. The obligation to stay vigilant and intervene when needed is not a gift given by the government, but a basic right. That is what the Education Ministry itself has stated, which considers parents “full partners in the education of their children in the schools,” and “encourages them to be involved” in schools and kindergartens, as various director generals’ circulars have stated.

Parent WhatsApp groups or discussions in the school’s parents’ committees can be harsh and intolerant platforms, but the accumulated experience in the struggle against increased religiosity show that a determined group can generate significant change. This is how gradual oversight began, for example, of religious activities of NGOs in secular education.

Open gallery view Outdoor activities at a school in southern Israel in September. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

In cities like Tel Aviv and neighboring Givatayim, the respective mayors have given their support. But in many other places change came from the grassroots level, where unapologetic demands led to ending ties with religious missionary groups. It seems that such activity has taken place over the past few weeks. Organization and awareness will fill a major function and will help to deal with the toxicity on social media against anyone who doesn’t align with the right wing.

Such organizing efforts can find in the Public Education Law mentioned above a system that has been shunted aside, and can challenge the continuously narrowing education system. That law, which was passed in the Knesset almost 70 years ago, cites the possibility that every official educational institution can decide on its own “complementary programs” that can constitute up to 25 percent of the curriculum. The initiatives for such programs are in the hands of the parents who are interested in them. The law and the regulations give the education minister a number of ways to reject such applications, but the possibility has not been put to the test for a long time, mainly because the Education Ministry has chosen to conceal it and obscure it for decades. Will the new government be able to reject dozens or hundreds of such programs? The struggle is only just beginning.

The official statements coming from the municipalities – that they will fund external programs themselves that might be affected by Maoz – are positive in and of themselves. However, they might also create different statuses – between places that maintain a minimum of educational sanity in dark days, and those where the emissaries of Jewish fundamentalism will be given almost free rein. A possible solution to this is the establishment of a fund financed by private citizens, strong municipalities or philanthropies, that will help any school and group of parents to maintain a liberal foundation. There is no justification for a separate secular state school system: the fight must be for open, democratic, public education.