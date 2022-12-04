Gov't Audit Reveals Gap of Millions of Shekels in Deposits for Foreign Workers in Israel

Discrepancies amounting to millions of shekels were found in a government audit of deposits employers made on behalf of migrant workers and asylum seekers in Israel, data obtained by Haaretz shows.

According to Israeli law, employers are required to deposit 16 percent of those workers’ salaries – an amount that would normally be set aside for severance pay and pension contributions – into special accounts. The sums are in addition to the migrants' salaries rather than a deduction from them. The workers are then supposed to receive the money when they leave the country.

But an internal audit report from Israel's Population and Immigration Authority, a copy of which was obtained by Haaretz through a freedom of information request filed by the Hatzlaha organization, found that the existing arrangements create “an opening for irregularities, embezzlement and decisions made on the basis of erroneous data.”

“We’re talking about hundreds of millions of shekels deposited and withdrawn every year, so the authority cannot afford sloppy, deficient, inaccurate management of the data,” accountant Nirit Gur-Aryeh Alkalay wrote in her report, which was issued in February and covers the years 2017 to 2020.

In response to the report, the authority said the problems she found have since been rectified.

The mandatory deposits are meant both to protect the workers’ rights and to create an incentive for them to eventually leave the country rather than settling permanently in Israel. If workers remain after their visas have expired, the state can seize some or all of their deposit accounts.

The report’s most serious finding was the disparity between the authority’s data on the amount of money in the accounts and the figures provided by Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot, where the deposits were held from 2017 to 2019. The shortfall amounted to millions of shekels.

The audit found that the authority and the bank didn’t regularly crosscheck their data, nor did different units in the authority crosscheck their data with each other, despite authority officials’ claim that such checks were conducted regularly. The auditor rejected the authority’s explanations for the differences in the data.

Among other problems, Alkalay found, the authority sometimes recorded withdrawals that were redeposited as new deposits, thereby distorting its data and making it unreliable.

The data on withdrawals was also flawed. For instance, the authority’s website said that foreigners withdrew 90.1 million shekels ($26.5 million) in 2019, whereas the figure the authority gave the auditor for that year’s total withdrawals was 108.4 million shekels.

Moreover, the bank’s figure for total withdrawals from 2017 through 2019 was 3 million shekels lower than the authority’s figure. The bank reported 331,899,504 shekels in withdrawals for those years, whereas the authority reported withdrawals of 334,748,558 shekels.

Open gallery view The Population and Immigration Authority in Jerusalem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Another serious problem, the audit found was that for years, the authority failed to carry out regular investigations into cases where employers failed to make the deposit, or deposited less than required, despite reporting that they had done so. Alkalay said there are cases like this every month that aren’t dealt with.

For instance, her sampling of deposits in the construction industry alone found 468 cases between 2005 and 2019 in which employers reported making deposits to their workers accounts but didn’t actually do so. In some cases, the employers failed to make the required monthly deposits repeatedly, over the course of many years, but the authority never investigated or made them correct the issue. Alkalay concluded that the authority didn’t even realize the reports were false.

With regard to asylum seekers and other foreigners who can’t be deported, the situation is more complicated, because Israel doesn’t officially give them work permits. But to enable them to support themselves, it also has a declared policy of not enforcing the law against employers who hire them.

This makes the mandatory deposits hard to enforce, because the usual sanction – stripping the employers of their license to legally employ labor migrants – is meaningless when the worker doesn’t have a legal permit to begin with.

The authority acknowledged that it didn’t regularly check the accounts to make sure that all required deposits were made, but said it does address any complaints it receives about a specific employer.

Under the law enforced during the years covered by the report, employers had to deposit 36 percent of an asylum seeker’s salary every month. This included the 16 percent that employers pay for pension benefits on top of the employee’s monthly salary plus a 20 percent deduction from the employee’s paycheck. But in April 2020, the High Court of Justice ruled that the 20 percent deduction, which was meant solely to incentivize asylum seekers to leave the country, was unconstitutional.

The workers’ rights organization Kav LaOved has challenged the entire deposit law in a petition to the High Court, and at a hearing last month, the justices asked the government’s attorney whether any other countries similarly allowed money deposited for a worker’s pension to be confiscated as a punishment to the worker. The attorney replied that many countries have such arrangements, but wasn’t able to name one.

“If we’re the only ones in the world, that has some significance,” Justice Uzi Vogelman warned. Supreme Court President Esther Hayut similarly wanted to know “what makes us different from all the other countries that employ labor migrants” that makes this law necessary.