Far-right party Religious Zionism and Likud agreed to change the way two senior army officers with significant influence over civilian life in the West Bank are chosen, with the goal of giving the government a greater say in these appointments at the expense of the chief of staff.

The two officers are the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories and the head of the Civil Administration, who are respectively a major general and a brigadier general.

Currently, the chief of staff chooses the head of the Civil Administration on his own, with no involvement whatsoever by the government. The coordinator for government activities in the territories is chosen by the chief of staff together with the defense minister, and is the only army officer subordinate to the defense minister rather than the chief of staff.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned the move, claiming it is a "dangerous political intervention in the security of Israel and the IDF's ability to operate," adding that the decision will turn Yoav Galant into "the weakest and most defense minister in the country's history before he even take office."

Sources involved in the negotiations over forming a new government said the two parties haven’t yet decided exactly how the new process will work. But they have agreed in principle that the prime minister, the defense minister and a minister within the Defense Ministry who will be appointed by Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich should all have more influence over the appointments.

The Civil Administration is responsible for approving Palestinian construction plans and settlement construction in Area C. The Administration's inspection department is responsible for detecting illegal construction and is the one that, among other things, cracks down on illegal outposts, for which Smotrich and his party have expressed support many times.

The administration is also responsible for issuing work permits to Palestinian laborers as well as liaising with the Palestinian Authority on issues related to security coordination and building infrastructure such as roads or a water network.