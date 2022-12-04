By Giving Far Right a Stake in Israeli Education, Netanyahu Awakens a Sleeping Giant

Of all the agreements signed so far between Benjamin Netanyahu and the prospective members of his incoming governing coalition, the news that the new deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Avi Maoz, will also control the Education Ministry department in charge of external programing for public schools has caused the most significant backlash.

In retrospect, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Giving the openly homophobic and ultra-conservative Maoz – a disciple of Rabbi Zvi Thau, the nationalist spiritual leader who believes that a cabal of progressive ideologues is bent on destroying Israel’s Jewish character and subverting family values – the power to decide which educational programs would be offered to secular schools, as well as control over a 2-billion-shekel ($590 million) budget, was bound to become a major scandal.

The Noam party leader demanded that control of the Geffen (a Hebrew acronym for “Pedagogic Managerial Flexibility”) department become part of his new Jewish Identity Directorate in the PM’s office for a reason.

In an interview with the far-right religious weekly “Olam Katan” last week, Maoz railed against “haprogress” and its “consciousness engineering,” and was clear about his intentions. “There are currently 3,000 educational programs written by progressive, far-left NGOs, funded by foreign foundations and the European Union. Are they there to strengthen the Jewish state? Of course not. They want to make Israel a state like all states. Who will make sure that Jewish identity programs be written instead of ‘state-of-all-its-citizens’ programs? That’s my job.”

Education professionals are under no illusion that Maoz means business, which is why as soon as the news broke of his new powers, some of the most powerful figures in Israeli education – the heads of education departments in local councils – announced that they would not be cooperating with the new directorate and would block any of its new programs from being taught in their schools.

It began with a letter written by the director of Tel Aviv’s education department, with the backing of Mayor Ron Huldai, to all the city’s school principals, and has so far spread to 70 different local councils – over a quarter of Israel’s total. So far, they have been endorsed by outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid and the head of the local councils federation, Modi’in Mayor Haim Bibas, who is a Likud member.

It’s a rare demonstration of independent political power by local government, and one that has rattled Netanyahu.

His response has been two-pronged. Officially, he has hit back, accusing Lapid in a statement of “endangering and harming democracy” by “trying to incite army officers and mayors against the elected government under our leadership.” At the same time, he added a mollifying message to his statement.

“Israel’s government under my leadership will safeguard the rights of all Israel’s citizens and act out of joint national responsibility as all governments under my leadership acted,” he wrote. “And one last point: The government’s policy is led first and foremost by the prime minister. I will lead Israel’s government according to the national and democratic principles that have guided me all my life.”

Lest there be any doubt, on behalf of “sources involved in the coalition negotiations,” his people leaked that “when we granted Maoz the responsibility for external programs in the Education Ministry, we didn’t understand the meaning. It was a mistake. We didn’t understand we were giving Maoz the keys to the heart of educational activity.”

This is a massive self-own, which shows just how worried Netanyahu is about the immediate backlash. And unlike other Netanyahu leaks, this one has the virtue of being true.

Throughout his long political career, he has never shown much interest in education. This was true even in the short period in early 2015 when, after firing the Yesh Atid ministers from his government, he was actually in charge of the Education Ministry as well.

A search through the archives will show some bland statements about grand educational reforms he promised in the periods when he was in opposition. Twenty years ago, he spoke of the need to give school principals greater powers to hire and fire. Thirteen years ago, it was about closing gaps between students from different parts of Israeli society. Just before this election, he brandished the promise of free kindergarten from birth.

But what all these reforms had in common was that they lacked any real detail or explanation for how they would be funded. And all were forgotten once Netanyahu assumed power.

Of the 15 years he’s served as prime minister, Likud didn’t even control the Education Ministry for three-quarters of that time. He’s always been fine with other parties being in charge of education policy, because it doesn’t interest him. He believes that Israeli schools are bad due to bureaucracy and the powerful teachers’ unions. But instead of trying to change that, he relies on the Israel Defense Forces to train enough recruits for signals intelligence and cyberwarfare units, which will in turn provide sufficient software engineers for the civilian high-tech sector.

He indeed was not aware of the importance of the Geffen department, because he doesn’t regard the entire Education Ministry as being that important. So if a coalition partner wants a piece of it, that’s fine by him.

But that was just his first mistake.

His second was not only to disregard the ministry; he also failed to recognize that there is a potentially much more powerful force invested in the education system. The rich municipalities, which have wide budgetary discretion, invest heavily in their schools from their own funds. This is one of the main sources of those massive gaps in the quality of Israeli education. For example, a 2020 study found that Tel Aviv spent 8,650 shekels annually on each school student in the city. That was nearly three times more than the much poorer Jerusalem, which spent only 3,000 shekels per student.

This makes the more affluent cities like Tel Aviv (which finances a quarter of its entire public spend on education in the city) major players in Israeli education. Mayors, principals, teachers and parents are all heavily invested, and Netanyahu, who has never taken any interest in any of this, blithely disregarded their concerns when he acceded to Maoz’s demands.

It was a major political blunder, one Netanyahu is finding it extremely difficult to extricate himself from. This isn’t just some media scandal. It’s something that many Israeli parents, who aren’t usually that interested in politics, care about deeply.

For the new Netanyahu administration to have any chance of governing calmly, he needs to avoid angering the middle classes as much as possible. This is the Israeli middle class in its widest sense, which also includes many of the less ideological Likud voters: those who in general are right-leaning and usually quite admire Netanyahu, but have little sympathy for his more radical religious partners.

Netanyahu needs to reassure them that their lives won’t be impacted by his new ministers. But giving Maoz the powers to influence what their own children will be hearing in their classrooms achieves the opposite of that.

Netanyahu wants to believe he can ride the tiger. That he can name Itamar Ben-Gvir national security minister and still ensure that massive riots don’t break out in the Arab towns and neighborhoods. That Bezalel Smotrich can be finance minister and not drive Israel’s economy into the ground. That Avi Maoz can be in charge of integral parts of the education system and that this won’t affect what goes on in secular schools.

This is why in statements and interviews (so far only to the U.S. media – not to Israeli journalists who will ask harder questions), he insists that he will be in charge and safeguard Israeli democracy. But even if he believes he can control his partners, a majority of Israelis – including many who voted for him just a month ago – are far less certain.