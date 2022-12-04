Analysis |
By Giving Far Right a Stake in Israeli Education, Netanyahu Awakens a Sleeping Giant
Throughout his career, whether as prime minister or in opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu has disregarded the Education Ministry. He’s now learning that local councils don’t share that indifference
Of all the agreements signed so far between Benjamin Netanyahu and the prospective members of his incoming governing coalition, the news that the new deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Avi Maoz, will also control the Education Ministry department in charge of external programing for public schools has caused the most significant backlash.
