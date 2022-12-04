Analysis |
What the UAE Hopes to Achieve by Embracing Israel's Far-right Ben-Gvir
While the new government holds a cluster of threats that could spark violence in the West Bank, the UAE is the first country to publicly legitimize Ben-Gvir by connecting him to Netanyahu's commitment to the Abraham peace accords
Diplomatic protocol didn’t require the embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Israel to invite National Security Minister-designate Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Persian Gulf state’s 51st anniversary celebration. The new Israeli cabinet has not yet been sworn in, and political leaders are asking themselves what message the invitation might be sending to other Arab states, to Israel’s Arabs and especially to Palestinians.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Paid by Sealartec