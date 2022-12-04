The Day 2,500 Lunatics Took Over Tiberias

Since its launch in the 1970s, the Ironman triathlon has been an ambitious challenge for professional and amateur athletes alike. If a marathon seemed to me a distant but achievable goal (depending on how much I trained and ate right), Ironman is somewhere over the rainbow.

It's a trek of 3.9 kilometers (2.4 miles) of swimming, 180.2 kilometers of cycling and 42.2 kilometers of running – a full marathon. So we're talking about 226.3 kilometers. Among the professionals, men can complete the course in under eight hours, women in under nine.

At around 10:15 a speedboat appeared, its siren blaring. Despite the paramedics' best efforts, a 59-year-old man died of a heart attack.

There's no doubt: It's one of the most challenging competitions in sports, and both amateurs and professionals take a stab from every corner of the globe – including at the Ironman Israel Middle East Championship that took place in the northern city of Tiberias on the last Friday of November. It was the country's first full Ironman.

Open gallery view Swimming in Lake Kinneret – the Sea of Galilee – in the Tiberias Ironman. That stretch spans nearly 4 kilometers. Credit: Rami Shllush

Thursday 12 P.M.

Sebastian Kienle is an Ironman hero; he has won a host of competitions including the 2014 world championship. The lean 38-year-old German seems to have zero body fat, but even more, he looks happy.

He took part in his first triathlon when he was 8; when he saw his first race, he was fascinated by the athletes. “They seemed like superheroes to me. ... I felt that I had found my destiny,” he said. “I was a hyperactive kid, so sports helped me be calmer at school.”

I wasn’t born to a very rich family, so sports have let me see the world. Sebastian Kienle

Open gallery view Germany's Sebastian Kienle in Tiberias. He won the 2014 world championship. Credit: Rami Shllush

Kienle definitely wanted to take part in the Tiberias competition; it was a chance that probably wouldn't repeat.

For people in the sport, it’s a way of life. It’s not wham bam. Nir Tzohari

He says next October's world championship in Kona, Hawaii, will be his last Ironman as a professional. “In my career I’ve always enjoyed it that sports make you go places,” he said. “I wasn’t born to a very rich family, so sports have let me see the world. I don’t know if I would have made it to Israel otherwise.”

Kienle says Israel is on the news in Germany almost every day “for good or bad. You look at it differently if it happens in places you’ve been to, and this matters.”

Another triathlete on his first visit to Israel is the United Arab Emirates' Ali Al-Kaabi, whose first Ironman was only last year. “I don’t have much experience, and this will be my last competition this season, so I hope to be on the podium,” he said. “I thank Israel for inviting me and hope to be here next year as well with more real athletes.”

In the staging area at Tiberias' Gai Beach I saw a familiar face: Nir Tzohari, a member of my kibbutz who left many years ago. It wasn't the biggest surprise; Nir comes from an athletic family. “It’s not easy to fit this event in your life,” he said of the training.

Our trainer is very modest, and this affects the whole group. Yossi, a 64-year-old competitor

Open gallery view Ali Al-Kaabi from the UAE. "I thank Israel for inviting me and hope to be here next year as well." Credit: Rami Shllush

“If you have kids you have to finish your workout by 6:30 in the morning, and all told you have to dedicate about 10 hours a week – including evenings.”

Tzohari, who's in his 50s, adds that it's not a cheap hobby, but “for people in the sport, it’s a way of life. It’s not wham bam.”

Tzohari is part of a training group that includes Yossi, who is 64. “My wife has survived over a dozen marathons,” he said, preferring not to give his last name. “I’d been doing the Tiberias Marathon for 12 years, and then I got the bug – maybe I’d start something new.”

Open gallery view Ironman athletes in Tiberias late last month. The race attracts competitors from all over the world. Credit: Rami Shllush

Yossi improved his bike-riding and swimming skills, plus it was fun – he says his group is less competitive and ego-driven. There's no jealousy.

“Our trainer is Shay Pipman, who helped establish the Ironman triathlon in Israel and held the Israeli record for many years,” Yossi said. “But he's very modest, and this affects the whole group. He doesn’t even have a tattoo.”

Some participants are so proud of their achievements they get tattoos with the Ironman logo and wear clothes touting that brand from head to toe. Some religious competitors even sport a kippa with the letters IM.

Thursday 1 P.M.

At the press conference on the shore of Lake Kinneret – the Sea of Galilee – billionaire businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams was on hand.

“Hosting a competition with 2,500 athletes, including 800 from around the world, including some from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain, is proof of the fruits of the Abraham Accords,” he said, referring to Israel's historic normalization deal with Arab states.

Open gallery view Some religious competitors even sport a kippa with the Ironman logo. Credit: Rami Shllush

Unlike other sporting events that Adams has funded, this time he actively took part, riding his bike in a relay race.

“Every competitor instantly becomes an ambassador of Israel and Tiberias among his friends and family,” he said. “We’ll continue to host international events that show Israel’s prettier face and bolster its standing around the world.

We’ll continue to host international events that show Israel’s prettier face. Sylvan Adams

As of the day before the competition, the organizers’ main worry wasn't Israel’s standing around the world, it was the weather. Plenty of prayers got said amid a forecast of possible wind and rain.

Anna, Paula and Einat are used to such disruptions. These three competitors, all over 45, leaned on the railing at the entrance to the compound wearing matching white shirts with a logo showcasing their hometowns: communities near the Gaza border.

“I’m the oldest woman in our group,” said 59-year-old Einat from Moshav Netiv Ha'asara. “And I’m the youngest,” said 46-year-old Anna from Kibbutz Re’im. “I started doing triathlons 10 years ago,” said Paula from Kibbutz Mefalsim.

Open gallery view Ironman athletes watch the event near the Sea of Galilee, late last month. Credit: Rami Shllush

Open gallery view Billionaire philanthropist Sylvan Adams, second from left, at the event in Tiberias. "Every competitor instantly becomes an ambassador of Israel." Credit: Rami Shllush

Paula played sports growing up in Argentina, a pastime she returned to after her children had left home. Her husband also joined the group, in which there are about two men for every woman.

You can’t train when there’s a military operation in the area. Paula, who lives near Gaza

Anna started doing triathlons after the 2014 Gaza war. “I realized I had to keep myself occupied,” she said, adding that when tensions in the south rise, “we’re simply not there” doing training.

“You can’t train when there’s a military operation in the area,” Paula added. “Even though we live in a region like that, we still go to competitions and stay fit.”

Einat wondered when Gaza would see its first Ironman race. “First, give them permission to travel,” she said.

Open gallery view Anat, left, Paula and Anna. Women make up roughly a third of the participants. Credit: Rami Shllush

Friday 6:14 A.M.

The organizers' concerns were justified – rain overnight left bikes standing outside wet. Despite the cold and scattered showers on Friday, the plaza outside the Gai Beach Hotel was filled with competitors. Even if they weren’t cursing the conditions, friends and family members probably were.

This is what the children of Dror and Yael seemed to be feeling as their parents set out to do a half Ironman. “Last year the kids also came to cheer us on. You have to maintain traditions,” Yael said. The kids looked bleary-eyed.

Open gallery view The bicycles got a soaking overnight. Credit: Rami Shllush

The loudspeakers played music that was pretty loud for such an ungodly hour. A different song, Israel's national anthem, probably made even a few patriots feel cynical, but the race was finally launched – with a loud siren.

At the staging area a stranger asked me, slightly halting, if he could use my phone – after all, this was somebody who wouldn't be carrying a phone for nearly 12 hours. Maybe that’s another reason to call Ironman competitors crazy.

All of a sudden, Al-Kaabi showed up, worried that the rain may have damaged his bike. “I’ll compete, don’t worry,” he said, and sure enough, he was the first to emerge from the water in the half Ironman.

But he couldn’t keep up during the bike stage. It's a bit of a cliché, but for most competitors, the race isn’t the main thing. It's the experience.

Open gallery view Setting out for the Ironman's bike segment in Tiberias. For most competitors, the race isn’t the main thing. It's the experience. Credit: Rami Shllush

On emerging from the water, the competitors looked exhausted, but I couldn't help envying them – even if this is a frustrating, painful and sometimes absolutely horrible experience.

Sometimes it really is. At around 10:15 a speedboat appeared, its siren blaring. Despite the paramedics' best efforts, a 59-year-old man died of a heart attack. Tragedies like this have happened at Ironman competitions around the world.

Arguments are sure to follow about the dangers of such events. I try to console myself by saying that at least the person was doing what he or she loved. You can’t do the Ironman without loving it. Ask the 2,500 lunatics who took part in Tiberias.