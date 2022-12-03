Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli Man Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping of Two Palestinian Boys

The two 14-year-olds managed to take the kidnapper's cell phone and call the police three days after being imprisoned in his house in the central Israeli city of Lod

Ran Shimoni
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Police vehicle, Illustrative.
Police vehicle, Illustrative.Credit: Fadi Amun
Ran Shimoni
Haaretz

A 50-year-old Israeli Arab was arrested on Saturday over suspicion of abducting and imprisoning two Palestinian minors.

Israeli police released a statement saying the 14-year-old boys called the police hotline reporting that they had been kidnapped and held against their will for three days without food or water.

Fire and rescue services break into the house where the Palestinian 14-year-olds were held, on Saturday.Credit: Police spokesperson

The boys, both without a permit to stay or work in Israel, had apparently managed to obtain the kidnapper's cell phone.

Police arrived at the scene in the central Israeli city of Lod and arrested the suspect, and freed the minors with the help of fire and rescue services.

The kidnapper, who is known to police, is suspected of attempting to use them for labor but police are still unaware of clear a motive for the kidnapping.

The police will likely file a request with the court to extend the arrest of the man.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism