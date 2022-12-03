Israeli Man Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping of Two Palestinian Boys

A 50-year-old Israeli Arab was arrested on Saturday over suspicion of abducting and imprisoning two Palestinian minors.

Israeli police released a statement saying the 14-year-old boys called the police hotline reporting that they had been kidnapped and held against their will for three days without food or water.

Open gallery view Fire and rescue services break into the house where the Palestinian 14-year-olds were held, on Saturday. Credit: Police spokesperson

The boys, both without a permit to stay or work in Israel, had apparently managed to obtain the kidnapper's cell phone.

Police arrived at the scene in the central Israeli city of Lod and arrested the suspect, and freed the minors with the help of fire and rescue services.

The kidnapper, who is known to police, is suspected of attempting to use them for labor but police are still unaware of clear a motive for the kidnapping.

The police will likely file a request with the court to extend the arrest of the man.