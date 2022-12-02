U.S. Warns Against Unilateral Israeli Steps in West Bank

Senior White House officials recently warned Israel that transferring responsibility for the Civil Administration, the governing body in over 60 percent of the West Bank, from the defense minister could hurt bilateral relations.

The officials said the move could also endanger cooperation between Israel and the United States on dealing with regional challenges, including the threat posed by Iran.

The Americans are following reports of the coalition talks with concern, trying to understand how the next government will behave regarding the West Bank, Israeli sources familiar with the matter said.

Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich has demanded some of the Civil Administration's powers, and his far-right party will have a minister in the Defense Ministry who is responsible for overseeing the settlements, according to the coalition deal.

Likud said that this minister will “act in coordination and in agreement with the prime minister.”

Over the past weeks, the Americans have cautioned against transferring the authority to act in the West Bank from the Defense Ministry to other departments. Officials have warned that the U.S. and other countries would interpret a change in policy towards the West Bank population as unilateral annexation.

While far-right figures claim they intend to equalize the settlers’ status to that of all other Israelis, the U.S. officials said this would be seen as racist discrimination between Jews and Palestinians, and the international community will not stand for it. Annexation that would keep the Palestinians in an inferior status would be tantamount to practicing an apartheid regime, they said.

Open gallery view Religious Zionism election banners are seen at the entrance to the West Bank settlement Kokhav Hashahar in November. Credit: RONEN ZVULUN/ REUTERS

A senior Israeli official who was privy to the talks assessed that a situation in which the Israeli control of the West Bank would be seen as apartheid was now “closer and more real than ever.”

In a closed security discussion on the issue, Israeli officials said the U.S. officials made it clear that unilateral moves in the West Bank will badly hurt Israel’s status and its most important security interests.

A source privy to the talks said the Americans explicitly warned that such moves would be seen as a slap in the United States' face and in the face of its president, Joe Biden. This could potentially lead to a major deterioration in the two states’ relations, which could hurt Israel’s preparation to attack Iran.

Another fear they raised was that the Palestinian Authority would collapse. This development would require Israel to take responsibility for the entire West Bank.

American officials warned in the discussion that Israel could lose the ally most important to its security, adding that the state cannot handle the security challenges it faces without U.S. support.

Israeli politicians’ statements that the Americans shouldn’t interfere with Israel’s internal affairs were called by the source “groundless, based on lack of knowledge of the depth of the relations between the two states.”

Officials who took part in the discussion said that, according to the picture painted in it, the entire international community “is waiting for Israel round the bend.”

Countries that are partner to the Abraham Accords share in these U.S. concerns. Representatives of other states with which Israel maintains unofficial ties recently warned Israeli officials that changing the policy in the West Bank could sway public opinion in their states against Israel, which would make it difficult to maintain relations.

Israeli officials believe the countries that co-signed the accords won’t back away from them so quickly, but are afraid of hurting the defense ties with them. These ties are described as “extremely significant strategically.”

Another fear is that the government’s moves will stall or thwart normalization agreements with additional states.

Open gallery view Israeli border police stand guard in the West Bank city of Hebron, 2013. Credit: Bernat Armangue/AP

Legal officials at the discussion warned that Israeli actions that embarrass the U.S. administration would increase chances of the International Court of Justice intervening in the goings-on in the West Bank and leave Israel without U.S. backing.

This situation, which one participant in the talks called “a strategic attack,” could personally impact senior officials in the defense establishment, as well as damage Israel’s international standing.

It was in this context that the latest soothing statements by Israeli officials were made in a bid to assuage the U.S. administration. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who refrained from giving interviews to the Israeli media, spoke to American journalist Bari Weiss about the coalition taking shape on Wednesday.

“It’s not merely that we are joining them; they’re being joined to us,” he said about his coalition partners, making it clear Likud will keep the defense portfolio.