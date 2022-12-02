Sentence Reduced for Soldier Who Threatened Left Wing Activists in Hebron

The chief of the IDF’s Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, approved on Friday a reduction of the military prison sentence imposed on the Givati Brigade soldier who last week was filmed berating left wing activists in Hebron.

After the soldier, Yair Levy, accepted responsibility and expressed regret for his actions, the commander of his battalion, Lt. Col. Aviran Alfasi, recommended reducing the original 10-day sentence to six days, according to a statement from the IDF. Toledano later decided to accept this recommendation.

Levy was tried for inappropriate behavior after berating left wing activists in Hebron, telling them: “Ben-Gvir is going to bring order, you’ve had it.”

In addition, Levy threatened one of the activists with physical violence: “Leftists, I’ll break your faces.” Another soldier from the battalion, who punched an activist and broke a bone in his face, was suspended from combat duty until Military Police investigators complete their inquiry.

Lt. Col. Alfasi received threats and abuse after news of the sentence he handed down to Levy broke. People close to Alfasi said that in addition to posts attacking him on social media, he received hateful messages on his personal phone – as did people close to him.

A number of messages called on Alfasi to cancel Levy’s sentence, while other included threats in which people said they would come to protest at his home.

Kahanist lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir met with Levy’s father and came out publicly against Alfasi’s decision to punish Levy, and other elected officials soon followed – including Likud MKs Tally Gotliv, Miri Regev and May Golan.

Last week, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi condemned the actions of Levy and the other soldier who punched an activist, saying: “Every incident of physical or verbal violence on the part of IDF soldiers is against IDF values and regulations … The regulations and directives allow soldiers freedom of action to conduct their mission, but they are forbidden to use unnecessary force and they must not act with violence.”