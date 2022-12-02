Netanyahu's Lust for Power Revealed in All Its Sickening Glory

The creation of new government ministries – all of them, without exception, superfluous and wasteful – is nothing new. In 1996, in his first government, Benjamin Netanyahu created a new ministry for Ariel Sharon, the National Infrastructure Ministry. Its authorities and units were ripped out and stolen from other ministries, and it became a very powerful economic ministry that managed to satisfy the hunger of the “Bulldozer.” Like every other crop planted in the field of fictitious ministries, it was never uprooted. Quite the opposite – it spread its shoots among other preexisting or newly invented ministries.

Will Netanyahu's far-right allies ignite a third Intifada? LISTEN to Amos Harel Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

With the passage of time and governments, this defective practice gained momentum. Ehud Barak, in a humorous flash of creative inspiration, invented the Ministry for Regional Cooperation for Shimon Peres. But neither Barak nor Sharon nor Ehud Olmert nor all of them combined can hold a candle to the disassembler of ministries, plunderer of units, usurper of authorities and uprooter of departments that is Netanyahu – in his 12 consecutive years in power and even more so now. The pretentious prophet of “governance” is behaving like Attila the Hun toward everything that this concept symbolizes. It’s not governance that he cares about, only who is doing the governing.

Never before have we had a prime minister who has done so much to harm the orderly working of his government, and to the public coffers. Caught up in a frenzy, he is slicing and dicing ministries, some of which already originated as spin-offs intended to sate the hunger of politicians and political parties.

Two days ago, on Channel 13 News, the next governance-enhancing measure was revealed: Taking the Education Ministry’s unit in charge of external programs (whose responsibilities include LGBTQ-related material, and material promoting tolerance and gender equality) and handing it to the misogynist, homophobe and racist Avi Maoz, head of the Noam party. At first, you think it must be fake news. Why on earth? What could be the logic here? But you soon find out that in this day and age, the incomprehensible is fact; the thing that is beyond contemplation is being contemplated and then some; hallucination is reality. This is an utterly reckless step of which only an utterly reckless type like Netanyahu would be capable. Maoz, the ignorant, dangerous fellow whose name alone strikes fear into the heart of every LGBT youth either in or out of the closet, is about to be put in charge of 8,000 educational programs on dozens of topics in thousands of public schools (as Shira Kadari-Ovadia reported in Haaretz).

All the external educational programs, all the enrichment programs, even the itineraries for school trips, will no longer be determined by the education minister and Education Ministry professionals. Maoz will make the decisions. Actually, this MK, who is also set to become a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, is just a messenger. He answers to the authority and kisses the hand of his teacher and rabbi, Zvi Thau, against whom religious women and girls have filed police complaints of rape. Thau will be the real decider.

Maoz has over 2 billion shekels ($590 million) at his disposal. He will also have responsibility over Nativ, the organization that aids the aliyah of Jews from the former Soviet Union, and over a unit in charge of “Jewish identity” with a budget of 100 million shekels for the first year, and an additional 50 million shekels the next year. Maoz outlined his nefarious plans in an interview with a bulletin called Olam Katan. Among them: Halting 3,000 educational programs that were written by “progressive radical left organizations” designed “to make Israel a nation like all the other nations.” He will also “act to cancel the march of abomination and prostitution” in Jerusalem. (Netanyahu quickly announced that the Pride Parade would not be cancelled.) This entire interview should be translated into English and disseminated on every possible platform.

It’s hard to fathom why Netanyahu is being so extraordinarily generous, and so horrifyingly wimpy, toward the demands of this one MK, the 64th vote in his coalition. Did the chairman of the one-man faction have another option? Would he have jumped to the opposition?

There can only be one answer: Netanyahu’s lust for power is causing him to lose it. Just as he very carefully made sure to seal up every hole and microscopic crack during the election campaign so as not to miss out on even 100 votes, he is doing the same in sewing up his coalition. Maoz asks? Maoz shall receive. Just keep him happy. The incoming education minister, whoever that will be, learned through the media that his ministry has been plundered. He discovered on Thursday that the “Jewish education” division has been transferred to the Religious Zionism party. Well, the ultra-Orthodox do their own thing anyway; the knitted-kippa crowd has entrenched itself well in this establishment over the years, in order to shape the curriculum in the religious-public schools; and no one cares much about the schools in the Arab community. So the only place left to wreak punishment on and plunder resources and powers from is the already battered and shrunken public school system.

To paraphrase Ben-Gurion: Every Hebrew mother should know that she has placed her children’s fate in the hands of a prime minister, other politicians and a school system that are unworthy of it. If there was ever a justification for a civil rebellion (not violent, but also not so polite and photogenic as the social protests of the summer of 2011), here it is – in all its sickening glory.

Re-education

Slowly, in small doses, the changes that Netanyahu is planning in the government ministries are seeping in. Drop by drop, like Chinese water torture. Last Friday we heard about the establishment of a National Security Ministry, which will become responsible for, among other things, Border Police activity in the territories and legalizing the illegal outposts. A law-breaking settler will be in charge of, among other things, the criminal settlements. Makes sense.

The Defense Ministry will transfer responsibilities (the Civil Administration and the Coordinator of Activities in the Territories) to the messianic megalomaniac Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism), who will settle in the Finance Ministry. The agreement with him was signed Thursday night. The minister who is supposed to be one of the cabinet’s busiest has arranged an extra gig for himself.

In fact, given his proclivities, it isn’t clear where he will invest most of his energy and attention: in the Civil Administration, or in the country’s economy. After the negotiations with Smotrich, it’s a wonder Netanyahu (“a liar and a son of a liar,” according to Smotrich) has any backbone left. He was made to capitulate.

Moving on: Two large, very sensitive ministries, interior and health, will be put in the hands of a single minister as “compensation” for the alleged insult to his dignity. Arye Dery is beginning to be reminiscent of Netanyahu. He is taking upon himself two heavy portfolios instead of giving the Health Ministry to a lawmaker from his Shas party. (He had considered bringing a professional minister into health, but changed his mind). For years now Shas has been Dery and Dery, Shas. Perish the thought that a claimant to the throne, like Eli Yishai and Ariel Attias, could arise while the leader is alive.

Back to Netanyahu’s busy carpentry shop: He is spinning the Heritage Ministry off from the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry, which itself is no more than hot air. He is nearly emptying the Social Equality Ministry of content by transferring its two main authorities – for the development of Arab society, and for the development of ultra-Orthodox society – to the Prime Minister’s Office.

He is sawing the invented Ministry for Development of the Periphery, Negev and Galilee into two: Ministry of Periphery and Neighborhoods, and Ministry of Negev and Galilee. To the latter, “National Resilience” will be added, which will be in the hands of Otzma Yehudit.

In general, the government now taking shape is the most conservative, ultranationalist one ever to be in power here. It reveals an obsession for nationalistic symbols, Exactly like similar regimes in the previous century. The ministry called National Security, a concept that has been prostituted by Netanyahu, and the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Ministry was joined on Thursday by the “National Missions Ministry,” which was given to the Religious Zionism Party. Apparently the extremist, mean-spirited settler from Hebron, Orit Strock, will receive the honor. That bunch is really celebrating an orgy of nationalism. And if we’re already going in that direction, what about the National Finance Ministry? The National Agriculture Ministry? The National Prime Minister’s Office?

In Likud they are talking about separating immigration from absorption and culture from sport. If that doesn’t suffice for the hordes of Likudniks who are clamoring to become ministers, it’s possible to keep splitting ministries down to the level of the atom: minister of bowling affairs, minister of gymnastics, minister of absorption from Ethiopia, minister of absorption from the United States. And deputy minister of absorption from the Holy Community of Brooklyn.

Innumerable distortions, patch upon patch, which transform the government into vanity and greediness. Netanyahu will claim that these are changes aimed at streamlining (like the criminals who “upgrade” their vehicles to improve their performance).But this is a recipe for catastrophe and chaos. Some of the ministers will be embittered over what was taken from them, others will be disgruntled over what they received when they find out it is an empty shell. The quarrel over the division of powers and keeping promises will preoccupy us for a long time.

Flaccid Netanyahu

Another scandal is the intention to have a rotation in the ministries of education, or transportation, between Likud and Religious Zionism; another coin the flaccid Netanyahu has to pay Smotrich, who with his seven Knesset seats is making mincemeat of him. After all, if there are any ministries that are built on continuity, and the rationale for whose existence is planning for the long term, all kinds of multi-year plans and five-year plans – it’s education and transportation.

Open gallery view Smotrich and Netanyahu in the Knesset. Credit: Noam Moskowitz

During the three years of the political crisis, three ministers have served in each of these ministries (in addition to the mother of all rotations, at the Finance Ministry; in another two or two and-a-quarter years, a capitalist, neo-liberal policy will be replaced by bleeding-heart, Haredi-oriented socialism.

A reminder from the past: In the 2013 coalition talks two parties demanded the education portfolio: Yesh Atid for Shai Piron and Likud for Gideon Sa’ar, who had served in that ministry for four years. Sa’ar asked to remain in the position. The disagreement over the Education Ministry was prolonged. Neither side agreed to concede. Netanyahu, in his distress, came up with the magic formula: half to Sa’ar, half to Piron. The former was informed of this and made it clear that it was a non-starter for him. The latter didn’t even have a moment to express his opinion on the Solomonic solution intended for his ministry before Netanyahu hastened to announce that the portfolio would go to him.

Miri Regev (Likud), one of the less educational figures in the Knesset, who has been mentioned as a serious candidate for the position, has declared that she will not agree to half a term in office. Based on the above precedent, she may have thus disqualified herself for the position. Netanyahu is in no mood for taking guff from members of his party’s Knesset faction.In his mind, all of them, all 31 of them, owe him the return to power, so they should just shut up. Demands and threats he is prepared to hear only from the partners – of whom he said , with a total lack of awareness, “It’s not merely that we are joining them; they are being joined to us.”