Netanyahu's Far-right Gov't Could Herald Three Dramatic Crises

The internal dispute that’s raging in Israel over an incident in Hebron, one that’s not so unusual, overrode the news of the other events in the West Bank this week.

Throughout that territory, the third intifada continues to simmer on a medium flame. On Tuesday, when a furor erupted over the punishment meted out to the Givati Brigade soldier who promised that a new order was at hand under Itamar Ben-Gvir, five Palestinians were shot and killed in the West Bank by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Police.

The only reason the television newscasts didn’t ignore the daily killing altogether was that one of the Palestinians was shot after he had run over and wounded a (female) soldier. The next day another Palestinian was killed, and on Thursday two more. Since the beginning of the week, eight Palestinians have been killed in various incidents with the IDF. According to the army, all the incidents involved people who fomented violence and in some cases were armed. The week hasn’t yet ended, and there may be more to come.

In a first interview with an American media outlet since his election victory, Benjamin Netanyahu chose to send a calming message. In a podcast of the conservative journalist Bari Weiss, Netanyahu said, “It’s not merely that we [Likud] are joining them [the smaller parties]; they’re being joined to us.” As proof, he cited his refusal to give his coalition partners the defense portfolio, “That’s a red line. Defense is… not merely preventing incoming missiles. It’s also deciding on policies that could be quite inflammatory. I’m trying to avoid that,” he said.

The prime minister-designate was signaling his intention to preserve the policy line of his past governments. Indeed, there has always ben a disparity between Netanyahu’s militant rhetoric and his recoil at launching military operations that are liable to slide into a major war. In the three large operations he conducted in the Gaza Strip, he deliberately refrained from recapturing that territory and from toppling the Hamas government; he was also careful to avoid entanglement in Lebanon, unlike his predecessor, Ehud Olmert. And everyone knows what didn’t happen in Iran.

Even so, the circumstances look different this time. The sheer fact of the alliance he has forged with Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, and his readiness to give them key portfolios and positions of theoretical influence in the security cabinet (more on that below), suggest that the next Netanyahu government may look somewhat different. After the issue of the defense portfolio was removed from the agenda (it will likely go to Likud’s Yoav Gallant), the U.S. administration is particularly worried about the intention of the next government to legitimize the settler outposts in the West Bank. Messages of concern about this have been transmitted to the outgoing defense minister, Benny Gantz, and to ranking officials in his ministry for a number of weeks.

Open gallery view Far-right lawmakers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir at an election rally in Sderot, 2022. Credit: GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP

Even before the government takes office, the danger looms that the new Netanyahu era could bring with it three potential dramatic crises: judicial (over the plans for sweeping legislative revisions), national (the struggle over the face of the IDF), and perhaps also security (continued escalation in the territories). And that’s without having mentioned the Arab public in Israel. Ben-Gvir will see to the conflagration there, especially if he’s given the opportunity to visit the Temple Mount as a cabinet minister.

Alon Eviatar, an expert on Palestinian affairs, tells Haaretz that public opinion in the territories is increasingly occupied with the possibility that Ben-Gvir will visit the Temple Mount, as he has declared in the past that he intends to do. Ekrima Sabri, the aged chief preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount and formerly the mufti of Jerusalem, has already asserted that the Palestinian people will not allow Ben-Gvir or people acting on his behalf “to violate the sanctity of the mosque.” Eviatar anticipates a Palestinian attempt “to turn the mosques into a fortified site” should that scenario play out. He recalls past precedents: Ariel Sharon’s visit to the Temple Mount on the eve of the second intifada, and the provocations fomented by Ben-Gvir himself in Jerusalem before the start of the IDF’s Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021.

Exploding in the face of the General Staff

The army is hoping that the public storm over the incident in Hebron will abate in the next few days. During the week, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi adopted an estimable approach. He defended the army’s freedom of action and its values, and rebuffed attempts at external political intervention. Ben-Gvir, who sallied forth with a military tone, executed a tactical retreat in the face of the media’s shock at the vitriolic attacks on the commander of the Givati Brigade battalion in the social networks. But it’s worth paying close attention to his response to Kochavi. We love and embrace the chief of staff, Ben-Gvir told Kan, the state broadcaster, in dulcet tones, but added that we recommend that he himself should not get involved in politics. Mario Puzo, author of “The Godfather,” couldn’t have put it better.

Kochavi’s approach in the controversy, and his vigorous words, apparently also reflect the fact that he will conclude his tour of duty as chief of staff in another month and a half. But his intervention comes critically late. For a long time the high command has hardly addressed questions of combat morality and policing activity in the territories; indeed, it has flinched from such issues. On the ground, a gradual process of deterioration in norms and behavior continues. The truth is that at this stage it’s probably impossible to take the politics out of the IDF.

Open gallery view Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi attends a ceremony at the Western Wall, 2019. Credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP

In February 2020, shortly after Naftali Bennett became defense minister, an incident occurred on the border of the Gaza Strip. Bennett demanded that the army collect bodies of terrorists, in the hope (which was dashed) that they would be bargaining chips with Hamas in the negotiations for the return of the bodies of two soldiers that are being held in the Strip. An IDF bulldozer was filmed trying to evacuate the body of a Palestinian for about 20 minutes, as it repeatedly slid off. It was a shameful sight, and the forces also shot at Gaza youths who tried to recover the body. In the debriefing after the incident, when senior officers sought to raise the issue of the morally flawed behavior, the chief of staff stopped them, stating that this was not the main issue of the debriefing.

Kochavi, like some of his predecessors, preferred to deal with highfalutin issues such as the technological revolution in the IDF and force building for the next war. Those are indeed vital matters. And the relative quiet that prevailed in the West Bank for a lengthy period gave the army the feeling that the territories could remain at a lower priority. The expectation from all the heads of Southern Command was to generate quiet for the General Staff on the Palestinian front and allow the generals to deal with what was perceived as the main thing.

Accordingly, the forces in the West Bank were scaled down and the routine activity there was left to Border Police companies, the battalions of the Kfir Brigade and, at a lower intensity, the infantry brigades. In addition, most of the special units returned to their regular duties outside the West Bank. And if in the period of the second intifada and the years afterward a stint as the commander of a territorial brigade in the West Bank was considered a required station on the way up, in recent years it wasn’t necessarily only the most outstanding commanding officers who were given those assignments.

These choices are now exploding in the face of the General Staff, after years of a slow-burning fuse. It looks as though the more you flee from the territories, the more they will pursue you. Things took a sharp turn last March, with the eruption of the current wave of terrorism (which has since extended itself into something of a mini-intifada). The IDF was once again required to deploy, without warning or preparation, large regular forces in the West Bank and along the seamline between Israel and the territories. During the year many reserve battalions joined them, and their number will grow apace in the year ahead.

In the meantime, however, the soldiers have changed, too. The rightward ideological shift within the public and the army was translated into a radicalized approach on questions of combat morality, as was apparent back in 2016 in the case of Elor Aazria (“the Hebron shooter”). Compounding this situation is the inherent disparity in views and in communications between 50-year-old generals, nearly 40-year-old brigade commanders and 18-19-year-old soldiers. In the eyes of many of the combat troops, the top officers engage in lofty talk about morality but are cut off from the situation on the ground and everyday difficulties. That approach is also correct to some degree in regard to the public. If the surveys that examine the public’s confidence in the IDF were divided into sub-questions, such as confidence in the regular army as compared to the career army, the results would likely be very different, as reflected also in the public criticism over the army’s contribution-free pensions.

Open gallery view Israeli soldiers gesture next to a campaign poster for Benjamin Netanyahu near the West Bank town of Nablus in October. Credit: Tsafrir Abayov /AP

The indications of the change in the political atmosphere in the wake of the right wing’s victory in the election were felt on the ground almost immediately. The incident in Hebron is an initial indicator of what can be expected further down the line. Netanyahu’s silence during five days of verbal attacks, in the Knesset and in the social media, on the chief of staff and then on the battalion commander, cannot be viewed as a chance development. According to one interpretation, he is captive to his partner Ben-Gvir and all his efforts are devoted to extricating himself from his trial, beginning with the coalition negotiations.

But in my view this is also a signal to the security leadership to toe his line and not attempt to conduct an overly independent policy in the territories. (Netanyahu finally issued a statement, albeit vague, on Wednesday, in which he called for the IDF to be kept separate from politics.)

Netanyahu’s messages to the gatekeepers are transmitted by a variety of methods. An item by Michael Shemesh, a Kan News reporter, should probably have attracted greater attention. Netanyahu, he reported, is demanding that all the current drivers in the prime minister’s vehicle convoy be replaced “by his drivers, whom he trusts.” This does not refer to his personal driver, but to the other drivers in the convoy, who worked for his predecessors, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid. The individuals in question, who work alongside members of the VIP guard unit in the Shin Bet security service, undergo filtering and basic preparation by the Shin Bet. This too is a message: The prime minister is the supreme authority in matters relating to him, and it’s he who will decide how things will be managed from now on, even in minor matters like this.