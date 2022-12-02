Haaretz - back to home page
Netanyahu Accuses Outgoing PM Lapid of Inciting Officers to Rebel After Talk About Far Right in Israel

Netanyahu referred to a Haaretz report which revealed that Lapid told an IDF general that ‘the far right in every country around the world always aims to get control of the army’

Netanyahu at the Knesset, last month.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Friday, condemning his “attempts to incite army officers and mayors to rebel against the elected [Netanyahu's Likud lead] government.”

According to Likud officials, the incoming Israeli Prime minister said this in response to a report published Friday by Yossi Verter in Haaretz, according to which Lapid told a general during a visit at the Kirya IDF headquarters: “The far right in every country around the world always aims to get control of the army. It achieves this by stoking quarrels between soldiers and their commanders.”

Lapid also called on mayors and regional council leaders on Friday to not cooperate with the unit responsible for externally run educational programs, if the unit is indeed transferred to the authority of the religious extremist, anti-LGBTQ Noam party, headed by Avi Maoz.

“His actions are dangerous and harmful to democracy,” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook about Lapid. “I call on the opposition to act responsibly. We have one country, one army and one people. We must not harm them.”

Lapid responded to Netanyahu's words, saying that he "will not take lessons in Democracy from someone who operates a foreign-funded poison machine, spewing slander of the lowest type."

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) said he has asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to instruct the police to investigate Lapid on suspicion of incitement to rebellion.

