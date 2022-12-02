Israeli Teen Kidnapped in Dispute Between Criminals, Rescued in Police Operation

A 16-year-old was abducted Thursday in central Israel as part of a conflict between rival criminal groups and was later freed in a police operation on Friday with eight suspects arrested.

Police obtained a copy of a ransom video where the kidnappers demanded hundreds of thousands of shekels for his release.

At 2:30 A.M., dozens of Tel Aviv police detectives and special forces broke into the compound in the central Arab town of Jaljulya, located the boy, and arrested eight suspects of involvement in his kidnapping.

The suspects and the abductee were brought to the police offices early in the morning for questioning.