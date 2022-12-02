Mayors in cities and towns across Israel have come out against the deal struck on Thursday to transfer the unit responsible for externally run education programs in schools to lawmaker Avi Maoz of the far-right Noam party.

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party agreed to transfer the unit for external educational programs and the advancement of joint programs in the Education Ministry, including its budget and staff, to the responsibility of the division in the Prime Minister’s Office that that will be headed by Maoz as a deputy minister.

This unit is responsible for a large-scale tender that funds nonprofits and private groups that want to run programs in schools.

Following the agreement, Prime Minister Yair Lapid called on mayors and regional council leaders on Friday to not cooperate with the unit responsible for externally run educational programs, if the unit is indeed transferred to Maoz’s Noam party.

Lapid called the party “extremist, racist, homophobic and dangerous,” and called on mayors to serve as “gatekeepers” and preserve a liberal and unbiased educational system. “The new government being formed in Israel, has abandoned the education of our children and transferred it into the hands of the most extreme and darkest groups in Israeli society,” Lapid said.

Several hours later, Netanyahu issued a statement denouncing Lapid and what he called "an attempt to instigate a mutiny the incoming government led by me."

An official in the Education Ministry commented on the agreement, saying: “If the responsibility for external programs is really going to be transferred from the Education Ministry to a different government authority whose regulation is not clear, it could very well empty all our efforts over the years… There have been systematical actions whose purpose was to open the gate to a range of voices, and the fear is that this diversity of voices will now shrink.”

Another Education Ministry official told Haaretz that the agreement could possibly lead to a halt, or reduction, in educational processes, mostly those whose goal is to educate for pluralism and a diversity of opinion. Another school principal expressed her worries from stopping external educational programs dealing with issues such as human and LGBT+ rights.

In a letter sent on Thursday to school managers in Tel Aviv, Shirley Rimon, head of the education administration in the municipality, wrote that "if in the future none of the outside programs will be suitable to the spirit of our city, we will continue to budget different programs from our own budget and will not leave you dependent on any new system or the state budget."

Other local governments also expressed their opposition to the change, and a number of mayors even declared they intended on intervening directly in the educational system in their cities. Avi Gruber, the mayor of Ramat Hasharon, said his city “will continue to fund programs that encourage equality, tolerance toward the other, critical and independent thinking for democratic values, also if the government does not fund them.”

Open gallery view Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and Noam party leader Avi Moaz. Credit: Noam Party Spokesperson

Carmel Shama-Hacohen, the mayor of Ramat Gan, wrote on Facebook: “For every hour of study of liberalism, inclusion and equality that the government cuts, Ramat Gan will allocate two hours for those subjects.”

Haim Bibas, the chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities and the mayor of Modiin, said mayors are the sole officials who set policy in their localities, and “we'll ensure the status quo does not change.”

Over Nur, the head of the Gilboa Regional Council, wrote to his residents: “We'll not make room for any other statement or directive in our [educational] system, and will continue to conduct our joint programs at any price.” Idan Greenbaum, the head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, wrote on Facebook: “We made it through Turkish rule, we made it through English rule and we’ll make it through Avi Maoz too.”

Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, said in response to Lapid’s comments: “Criticism is allowed, but actions that reflect rejection of the authority of the elected government just because its apparent decisions are not to Lapid’s liking, are wanton and problematic behavior that harms all parts of the Israeli people and could very well tear the people apart.”