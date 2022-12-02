Israeli Army Bars Hundreds From Entering Hebron for Human Rights Tour

The Israeli army issued on Friday a military exclusion zone order for Hebron, preventing any unauthorized entry to the city, including that of a tour planned by human rights organizations and with the participation of hundreds of visitors.

The exclusion zone order allows the participants to remain near the bus parking area of Cave of the Patriarchs. According to military sources, the order was issued to prevent "friction" and to prevent any violation of public order.

About 300 people participated in the tour organized by about 30 human rights organizations, following the recent violent incidents against Palestinians and activists in Hebron. Among the organizations that led the tour are Breaking Silence, Association for Civil Rights in Israel, Peace Now, B'Tselem and others. The order was issued by the military this morning at 7:00 A.M., before the participants arrived in Hebron.

According to its definition, a military exclusion zone order is intended for cases where security needs or the need to maintain public order require a certain area to be closed. In the days before the tour, IDF officials claimed that they would allow it to enter the city, but in practice all paths were blocked upon arrival.