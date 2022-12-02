Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli Army Bars Hundreds From Entering Hebron for Human Rights Tour

Some 300 activists were not allowed to enter Hebron following the decision by the army to declare a military exclusion zone

הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Israeli soldiers sent to Hebron on Friday.
Israeli soldiers sent to Hebron on Friday.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
הגר שיזף
Hagar Shezaf

The Israeli army issued on Friday a military exclusion zone order for Hebron, preventing any unauthorized entry to the city, including that of a tour planned by human rights organizations and with the participation of hundreds of visitors.

The exclusion zone order allows the participants to remain near the bus parking area of Cave of the Patriarchs. According to military sources, the order was issued to prevent "friction" and to prevent any violation of public order.

About 300 people participated in the tour organized by about 30 human rights organizations, following the recent violent incidents against Palestinians and activists in Hebron. Among the organizations that led the tour are Breaking Silence, Association for Civil Rights in Israel, Peace Now, B'Tselem and others. The order was issued by the military this morning at 7:00 A.M., before the participants arrived in Hebron.

According to its definition, a military exclusion zone order is intended for cases where security needs or the need to maintain public order require a certain area to be closed. In the days before the tour, IDF officials claimed that they would allow it to enter the city, but in practice all paths were blocked upon arrival.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism