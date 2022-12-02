Two members of Israel's Border Police were wounded, and a Palestinian man was shot dead, after a suspected stabbing attack at the Hawara checkpoint in the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports.

According to a police source, it is still unclear if the man who was shot dead was the one who committed the alleged stabbing attack.

The Police spokesperson released a statement saying that several suspects approached a Border Police force operating at the Hawara checkpoint, when one took out a knife and stabbed one of the officers, who then shot and killed the suspect.

One of the officers was lightly wounded and evacuated to hospital, according to the statement, while the condition of the second police officer is still unknown.

Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai spoke to the Border Police officer who shot and killed the Palestinian suspect, and praised him for his actions.

The Palestinian Red Crescent say that Israeli security forces blocked emergency responders from reaching the scene and aiding the man who was shot.

On Thursday, two Palestinian militants were killed in overnight clashes with Israeli forces near the Jenin refugee camp, while a day before, 26-year old Abd alGhani Harzallah was killed by Israeli forces who were conducting an arrest of a former Palestinian prisoner in Jenin.